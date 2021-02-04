Chance to Host Cyber Chat About Award-Winning ANN

Chance Theater has announced its 21st Chance Cyber Chat, this time about the one-woman show, ANN, which was written by and stars Emmy Award-winner Holland Taylor (TV's "Two and a Half Men").

This ongoing virtual audience engagement series invites audiences to watch ANN online (it's available on BroadwayHD) and then join Chance artists on a Zoom call to learn some background about the show from a professional dramaturg, listen to an artist panel dive deep into the artistic elements of the production, and then finally engage with the artists and each other about the show.

Just because the doors of the Bette Aitken theater arts Center are temporarily closed, it doesn't mean that the Chance and our audiences can't still get together, connect and chat about compelling theater that is available online! Chance staff started Chance Cyber Chats last April with the musical, Falsettos. Since that time, a plethora of Chance Artists and audience members have come together on a Zoom call every other Friday to discuss a different show (which was pre-selected by Chance Theater's Artistic Director Oanh Nguyen).

ANN is a particularly timely show since it focuses on the legendary Ann Richards -- the second female Governor of Texas who was known for her outspoken feminism and sharp one-liners. With our first female Vice-President having just taken office, the time is right for an engaging conversation about a strong female politician who some consider to have redefined feminine leadership. And the show is right, too! The Broadway production received a plethora of praise from critics and audiences. For her performance, Holland Taylor won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Solo Performance and was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play.

At each Cyber Chat, a Chance artist panel is recruited to offer their insight before the conversation is opened up to everyone. For this Chance Cyber Chat, we have recent Ovation Award nominated actor, Ron Hastings (Bruce in Fun Home), past Ovation Award nominee and Resident Artist Monika Peña (Lizzie in the Ovation Award-winning Lizzie, The Musical), and Chance Resident Artist Matt Takahashi (Ragtime, A Wrinkle in Time). The dramaturg for this Cyber Chat is Jessica Johnson (Big Fish, Lizzie). As always, the evening will be hosted by Chance Founding Artist Casey Long.

To sign up for the Chance Cyber Chat about ANN, register for free at www.ChanceTheater.com/cyberchat, watch the show online, and then login to Zoom on Friday, February 12th at 8:00 p.m. It's that easy.