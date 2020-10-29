Celebrate Halloween safely with the San Diego Shakespeare Society's Spooky Art Stops virtually at The San Diego Museum of Art featuring pieces from Macbeth, Othello, and more!a??

Gabriela Sosa, will be performing Lady MacBeth. She hails from Panama and was theatrically trained at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco, after which she taught Acting at the Lee Strasburg Studio in Los Angeles. Gabriela is a Shakespearean alum from the LA Independent Shakespeare Company and the Knightsbridge Theatre.

Gabriela is delighted to have found other Shakespearean lovers in her new-found part of earthly paradise, San Diego, as part of San Diego Shakespeare Society performing in partnership with The San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park. Gabriela is one of five performers featured in the upcoming Spooky Virtual SDMA+ San Diego Shakespeare Society event on Saturday, October 31, 2020. The online performance features five Spooky Halloween ArtStops filmed within the Museum. This special Spooky Virtual SDMA+ San Diego Shakespeare Society online performance will be shared on Tuesday, October 31 at 6:00 p.m. PT on The San Diego Museum of Art YouTube channel.

Virtual SDMA+ are unique online experiences offered by The San Diego Museum of Art in collaboration with other local arts institutions to inspire a robust appreciation of the arts and a deeper exploration of the SDMA permanent collection.

Virtual SDMA+ began in June 2020, building upon the tradition of live SDMA+ programming held within the Museum, often as part of Art After Hours. SDMA+ programs, first started in 2018, are offered by The San Diego Museum of Art in collaboration with other local arts institutions to create unique experiences and a deeper exploration of the art on view at the Museum.

For more information about SPOOKY ART STOPS 2020, visit https://www.sdmart.org/event/spooky-virtual-sdma-san-diego-shakespeare-society/ & San Diego Shakespeare Society Events Page https://fb.me/e/1TPWRGoZG. Tickets are free and participation is safe and virtual in this time of COVID.

