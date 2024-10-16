Cast Set for YOUR LOCAL THEATER PRESENTS: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, BY CHARLES DICKENS, AGAIN at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Jolla Playhouse has revealed the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of Your Local Theater Presents: A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, Again, by UC San Diego MFA graduate Anna Ouyang Moench, directed by Les Waters (Playhouse's Wintertime, Nora), former head of UC San Diego's MFA directing program, running in the Sheila and Hughes Potiker Theatre November 19 – December 15.

The cast features UC San Diego faculty member Marco Barricelli (Playhouse's to the yellow house) as “Scrooge/Actor 1,” Juliet Brett as “Lucy Cratchit/Actor 4,” Miles G. Jackson as “Eddie,” Tony Larkin as “Bob Cratchit/Actor 2,” Maria Elena Ramirez as “Mrs. Cratchit/Actor 5” and Tomas Roldan as “Fred/Actor 3,” along with understudies: Kailey Madoka Agpaoa, Xavier J. Bush, Victor A. Morris, Karson St. John and Jared Van Heel.

The creative team includes dots, Scenic Designer; Annie Smart, Costume Designer; Yi Zhao, Lighting Designer; Ryan Rumery, Composer and Sound Designer; Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, Hair, Wig and Makeup Designer; Taylor Williams, CSA/Jacole Kitchen, Casting; Kasson Marroquin, Stage Manager; and Alexa Burn, Assistant Stage Manager.

Leave the little ones at home and gather ‘round for a very Playhouse take on Christmas – a laugh-out-loud funny and heartfelt story for theatre lovers and holiday enthusiasts alike. In Your Local Theater Presents A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens, Again, Eddie is a young actor, fresh out of Juilliard and ready to make his mark on the American Theatre. His dreams are within reach...sort of. First, he's just going to do this regional production of A Christmas Carol. As the years pass, Eddie finds himself back at the same local theatre, over and over and over again. Much remains the same: the play, the stage manager, the green room – though Eddie finds himself in different costumes as he ages through the male roles over the course of his career. This moving new play is a love letter to actors, artists and dreamers of all professions who make sacrifices large and small in service of their work – and ultimately wonder whether it was worth it.

“For years we've been searching for the perfect end-of-year show befitting the Playhouse's style, and I'm overjoyed we finally found it in Anna Ouyang Moench's hilarious antidote to a perennial holiday classic,” said Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse. “This sly twist on Dickens' famed tale lets audiences in on the backstage world of the theatre, all while exploring the choices and compromises we all make as our lives progress.”

