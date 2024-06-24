Cast Announced For RENT In Concert At The Rady Shell At Jacobs Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The San Diego Symphony has announced casting for the upcoming production of RENT in Concert at The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on August 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM.

Casting for this production includes: recent RENT National Tour cast member Tommy Kaiser singing therole of Mark Cohen; 2024 Drama Desk Award nominee Liam Pearce singing as Roger Davis; San Diego native Alisa Melendez, who is currently wrapping up a National tour of MAMMA MIA!, joins as Mimi; frequent Broadway performer and RENT tour alum Douglas Lyons sings Tom Collins; Savy Jackson, who recently made her Broadway debut as the lead role in Bad Cinderella, singing the part of Joanne Jefferson; Broadway and National Tour of 1776 cast member Ariella Serur as Maureen Johnson; US Army Veteran and National Anthem Singer of multiple sports franchises including the Los Angeles Lakers, Maurice Alpharicio sings Benjamin Coffin III; America's Got Talent Golden Buzzer winner Jimmie Herrod who sang the part of Angel in the World Premiere at The Kennedy Center will be reprising the role for this San Diego performance; and an outstanding ensemble cast consisting of local SDSU student Chase Lowary, Nisa Isabella Mercado, Ryan James Sweeney and Sav Souza who also starred in the Broadway and National Tour of 1776. For full cast photos and bios, please click here.

In addition to the amazing cast, the production will feature the musicians of the San Diego Symphony Orchestra under the direction of conductor Sean O'Loughlin (Principal Pops Conductor of Symphoria and Principal Pops Conductor of Victoria Symphony, B.C) and directed by Sammi Cannold. Casting by Peter Dunn with Cynthia Meng as Music Supervisor, Julio Cataño-Yee as Associate Director, Max Rodriguezas Assistant Director, and Michael Morales as Production Stage Manager. RENT in Concert is created and produced by AMP Worldwide and licensed by Music Theatre International.

For tickets and additional details, please visit www.TheShell.org.

