CRSSD Festival Reveals 10th Anniversary Lineup For Spring 2025 Edition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, CRSSD Festival has announced its Spring 2025 lineup, marking the start of its ten year anniversary celebration in return to San Diego's Waterfront Park on March 1-2, 2025.

A decade since inception, CRSSD remains one of North America's most celebrated strongholds for credible electronic music. The success of the brand stands in its ability to deliver genre-leading lineups that balance superstars of the moment with genre pioneers, spanning the gamut of electronic music's global identity. The result is a boutique experience that prioritizes curation, convenience, and comfort at its idyllic bayfront venue just steps away from a city center that comes alive with full slates of After Dark programming year after year.

CRSSD's dedicated fan base can recount the countless moments that have substantiated its storied reputation. From foundational inaugural sessions like Jamie Jones and Seth Troxler back-to-back at sunset on The Palms and The Flaming Lips live with planes landing in the distance at Ocean View in its debut year, to left-field triumphs like Four Tet and Objekt B2B Cal Super, and peak performances from international techno royalty like Paula Temple, FJAAK, and 999999999, CRSSD has and will continue to set the bar in North America.

In celebration of its tenth year, the festival has announced another forward-looking lineup that embodies its commitment to championing the best and brightest names in live electronic, house, and techno. Pioneering French duo Justice, coming off of their widely renowned Hyperdrama LP and tour, and sensational British soul and funk band JUNGLE (DJ Set), lead the charge with their groundbreaking performances. Additional highlights include modern electronic luminaries and CRSSD veterans Sasha & John Digweed, innovative German trio Klangphonics, Parisian trailblazers Busy P B2B Braxe + Falcon, and techno phenoms Nicole Moudaber B2B Anfisa Letyago.

Crossover highlights include the synth drenched sounds of Kavinsky, crossover super producer SG Lewis, FHUO label head Folamour, German multi-instrumentalist Monolink, multi-genre producer and piano house favorite LP Giobbi, and French nu-disco trio Bon Entendeur. Billing continues with nu-disco meets indie-dance duo Poolside, Aussie exports Flight Facilities and Hayden James, and the euphoria of London duo JOY (Anonymous).

House enthusiasts can look forward to performances from high energy crowd favorite FISHER, Ellum Audio boss Maceo Plex, Ukrainian duo ARTBAT, the legendary Cassius, masked maestro Claptone, and bass house icon Chris Lorenzo. Added grooves come courtesy of house heavyweight Sam Divine, garage icon DJ EZ, Scottish maven Hannah Laing, and tech-house risers Riordan and SOSA.

CRSSD's 10th anniversary celebration wouldn't be complete without an impressive roster of underground champions, featuring Berlin minimalists Rene Wise B2B Rødhåd, UK house and breakbeat specialist Special Request, French DJ and producer LB aka LABAT, 803 Crystal Grooves label head Cinthie, and Hessle Audio founder Ben UFO.

Set along the picturesque San Diego Bay, Waterfront Park offers a one of a kind open-air oasis for music lovers, surrounded by stunning city views, lush greenery, and a serene coastal backdrop. With its three distinct stages - Ocean View, City Steps, and The Palms - fans can look to get lost in the unique atmosphere and soundscape that each environment provides.

CRSSD enhances the festival experience beyond the music, offering curated food vendors, immersive decor, and interactive programming at CRSSD Lab, where music and technology converge. Fans and artists alike can also browse through the expansive vinyl market at CRSSD Lab, uncovering hidden gems and their next favorite record to take home among the selections.

Following each day of sun-soaked performances, CRSSD's After Dark afterparty series invites fans to dive into San Diego's vibrant nightlife across a variety of clubs, venues, and converted spaces throughout the city. Featuring artists from the festival lineup and beyond, CRSSD After Dark presents an extended musical journey into the night. CRSSD After Dark programming will be announced closer to the show.

CRSSD's alumni on sale begins 11/19 at 12PM PT and will be available to Weekend Pass purchases of the inaugural CRSSD Spring '15, CRSSD Spring '24, CRSSD Fall '24, Proper NYE/NYD 23/24, and Proper NYE/NYD 24/25.

SMS presale begins 11/20 at 12PM PT and fans can opt in by joining the CRSSD SMS community at this link or by texting keyword "CRSSD10" to (855) 912-1457.

The general on sale begins 11/20 at 2PM PT via CRSSD Festival's official website.

CRSSD is a 21+ festival.

CRSSD Spring 2025 Lineup (A-Z)

&friends

1tbsp

49th & Main

ARTBAT

Ben UFO

Bon Entendeur

Busy P B2B Braxe + Falcon

Cassius

Chris Lorenzo

Cinthie

Claptone

DJ EZ

EMBRZ

FISHER

Fleur Shore

Flight Facilities

Folamour

Franck

Hannah Laing

Hayden James

Innellea

Jasper Tygner

JOY (Anonymous)

JUNGLE (DJ Set)

Justice

Kavinsky

Kita Alexander

Klangphonics

LB aka LABAT

LP Giobbi

Maceo Plex

Marsh

Monolink

Nicole Moudaber B2B Anfisa Letyago

Notre Dame

Poolside

Rene Wise B2B Rødhåd

Riordan

Sam Divine

Sasha & John Digweed

Schak

SG Lewis

Slenderbodies

SOSA

Special Request

Tommy Holohan

Comments