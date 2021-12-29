CRSSD Announces Lineup For Spring 2022 Edition

CRSSD Festival has announced its return to Waterfront Park in San Diego, March 5-6, 2022. At what will be the first spring edition of CRSSD since 2020, the beloved festival has once again delivered a diverse lineup highlighting the best in electronic music with a focus on house, techno, and eclectic live acts.

Since its debut back in 2015, CRSSD has continued to build a dedicated base of attendees who flock to the oceanfront venue each year to witness three stages offering their own unique soundtrack and experience. Set in beautiful Downtown San Diego just steps from the Pacific Ocean, Waterfront Park provides the ideal urban venue complete with picturesque sunset views, splash-friendly fountains, and grassy lawns.

Ocean View continues to serve as CRSSD's home for live performances and crossover dance triumphs. This year's edition sees the stage topped by British indie-rock phenoms Glass Animals and the genre-defying productions of fan-favorite duo SOFI TUKKER. Ocean View is rounded out by English crossover talent SG Lewis, fast-rising vocalist and bassist Blu DeTiger, Australian acts Lastlings and Parcels, upbeat London band Franc Moody, and the addicting vocals of 070 Shake, Chet Faker, and Cautious Clay.

Moving over to The Palms, those in attendance can look forward to a bevy of sultry house vibes throughout the weekend. The stage includes a heavy focus on the London scene with sets from Four Tet and Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison, while Gorgon City will showcase their chart-topping 'Olympia' album, and Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet bring their Get Real super-project to the fold. Other standouts on The Palms include South African heavyweight Kyle Watson, multi-genre German producer Danilo Plessow known for his work as Motor City Drum Ensemble, the addicting sounds of UK duo PAX, Ibiza resident Miane, and more.

Over at City Steps, guests can look forward to reveling in harder hitting styles of the global techno underground, coupled with classic house flavors by day. Highlights include a b2b from Russian favorite Nina Kraviz and German selector Helena Hauff, alongside sets from Drumcode Records founder Adam Beyer, Detroit legend Jeff Mills, Chicago's own Felix da Housecat and a special guest set from Dutch producer and Spectrum founder Joris Voorn. More talent to be announced ahead of the show.

The CRSSD experience extends beyond the stages, with fans able to enjoy craft food and cocktails from a variety of vendors, go for a dig at the CRSSD record shop in partnership with LA's Stellar Remnant, experiment with new gear at Tech Center or explore all Downtown San Diego has to offer before or after the show. CRSSD After Dark programming to be announced.

CRSSD is a 21+ festival.