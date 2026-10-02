CLUE to Open at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

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The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present a show based on a movie based on a board game in this cleverly adapted stage play by Sandy Rustin with additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price adapted from the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn as its next student production.

It's a dark and stormy night, and you've been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, dead. So whodunit? Join the iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock, and Mustard as they race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the cult classic film and the popular board game, CLUE is a madcap comedy that will keep you guessing until the final twist.

Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to share this production of silly wordplay and physical foolery. 'We're having a blast playing with these iconic characters,' Cole offers. Assistant Director Benedict Heaps adds, 'The most fun staging the chaotic transitions across the vast murder mansion.' The show runs a daring 90 minutes with no intermission and aims to excite audiences throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Melanie Chen Cole; Stage Manager, Victoria Hua; and Lighting Designer, Joshua Kelly.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and eight student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website.

Featured in the cast are Simon Brenner, Cardiff; Tirzah Cisneros, Poway; Pippa Diaz, Encinitas; Emma Fotherby, Encinitas; Kiera Hewitt, Carlsbad; Theodora Hoyle, Del Mar; Ryan Mattes, Torrey Highlands; Tess Motschall, Solana Beach; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Ruby Reid, Escondido; Keaton Russo, Parkview; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Maeve Zavattero, Carlsbad.

Performances are October 15th through October 18th in North Coast Repertory Theatre's Theatre School Studio Space: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times at 5:30pm October 15th, 16th, and 17th, and 2pm October 17th and 18th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $12 for students. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.



Photo Credit: Nathalia Marques. Please feel free to contact our Director of

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