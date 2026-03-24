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Brittany Bradford, Emma Ramos and Karina Curet to Star in ALIEN GIRLS at The Old Globe

Performances run April 18 – May 10, 2026. Tickets are on sale now!

By: Mar. 24, 2026
Brittany Bradford, Emma Ramos and Karina Curet to Star in ALIEN GIRLS at The Old Globe Image
The Old Globe has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Alien Girls by Amy Berryman. The comedy is directed by Jaki Bradley. Performances run April 18 – May 10, 2026 in the Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. 

Tiffany is pregnant. Her Best Friend, Carolyn, is trying to be happy for her, but failing. When Carolyn's true feelings become public in the form of an essay that goes viral, the fallout may be irreparable. Time traveling through decades of friendship between two writers on the brink of huge life changes, Alien Girls is about the tension between creating art and creating life.

The cast of Alien Girls includes Brittany Bradford (Broadway’s Bernhardt/Hamlet, Off Broadway’s The Comeuppance - Obie Award) as Tiffany; Emma Ramos (Hartford Stage’s Espejos/Clean – nominated for Best Actress by the Connecticut Critics Circle) as Carolyn; and Karina Curet (Off Broadway’s Practice) as Joy, Milan, and Gina.

Alien Girls understudies include Kayce Wilson (u/s Tiffany), Susane Lee (u/s Carolyn), and Stephanie Hinck (u/s Joy, Milan, Gina).

Also joining Berryman and Bradley as part of the creative team are Jason Sherwood (Scenic Design), Helen Q. Huang (Costume and Puppet Design), Rui Rita (Lighting Design), Sinan Refik Zafar (Sound Design), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Jo Fernandez (Production Stage Manager).
 


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