Backyard Renaissance Theatre Will Stream Filmed Production of THE DAZZLE

Backyard Renaissance Theatre will be streaming a filmed production of The Dazzle!

All rehearsal and production meetings will be done via ZOOM and all design element setup and drop-off will be done in solo day shifts so that each individual artist is provided a safe theatre space in which to create. A socially distanced performance reading will be filmed through a three-camera set-up with actors placed a minimum of 9 feet apart. Footage will be edited into a cohesive performance piece and streamed on-line June 6th and 7th with gratitude to Dramatists Play Service.

In their Harlem mansion, during the early years of the 20th century, the Collyer brothers enjoy an eccentric lifestyle. Langley is a concert pianist by profession but prefers to indulge his study and collection of the world's minutiae. His older brother, Homer, a former admiralty lawyer and an aspiring schemer, manages the household and dreams of wilder times. As if an answer to a prayer, the beautiful socialite Milly inserts herself into the Collyer menage, bringing with her the lure of societal intrigue, designs on Langley, and the promise of a family fortune.

Backyard Renaissance has been seeking a way to present a theatrical experience that maintains social distancing and still meets the expectation of a magical theatrical experience. This time away from the stage has shown how much the designers are an imperative part of the process. Without them, an essential piece of the artistry is lost. We know we can't give theatre audiences the real theatre experience for some time. So we're excited to be working with some amazing people who want to find a different way, keep audiences safe, and tell a compelling and beautiful story.

Performance dates: June 20 and June 21

Learn more or purchase tickets at http://backyardrenaissance.com/tickets/thedazzle/.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You