BWW Review: PRIDE AND PREJUDICE streaming at Cygnet Theatre

If you are looking for a spot of delightful streaming theatre then Cygnet Theatre has exactly what you are looking for with the streaming of their 2019 production of PRIDE AND PREJUDICE. Written by Kate Hamill the show combines the sincerity of the classic story with bright zany comedy creating a show that is as satisfying as a cup of English tea with a squeeze of lemon.

The non-traditional take that combines modern music, dance, and physical comedy to shake some of the rigidity from Austen's story about the absurdity of social mores. Directed by Rob Lufty, this production uses the strong cast to have fun with how absurdly serious the business of marriage.

The fast paced show doesn't work without the strong, comedic ensemble cast; Adrian Alita, Steven Lone, Kevin Hafso-Koppman, Jake Millgard, Michelle Marie Trester, Joy Yvonne Jones, Jacque Wilke, and Shana Wride. They manage the scenes and costume quick changes with a an dizzying amount of energy that never flags. Wilke as Elizabeth and and Loane as Darcy provide the grounded characters necessary to provide balance to the rest of the casts sometimes manic energy.

The show was filmed during a live production in front of a an audience and it is a delightful to hear the audience laugh and applaud, and see how the energy flows between the performers and the audience. Though quarantine may have ushered in a new virtual reality of theatre, it was a nice reminder that theatre is a live, spectator sport.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE is streaming through September 20th and tickets can be purchased at www.cygnettheatre.org

Once you purchase your ticket to the performance you will be sent a link to watch. Once you have clicked the link you will have 48 hours of access to view it.

Photo credit: Jacque Wilke, Steven Lone and cast. Photo by Karli Cadel Photography

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Written by Kate Hamill

Directed by: Rob Lutfy

CAST:

Adrian Alita: Mr. Bennett/Charlotte

Steven Lone: Mr. Darcy

Kevin Hafso-Koppman*: Mr. Bingley/Mary

Jake Millgard*: Wickam/Collins/Miss Bingley

Michelle Marie Trester: Lydia/Lady Catherine

Joy Yvonne Jones: Jane/Anne

Jacque Wilke*: Lizzy

Shana Wride*: Mrs. Bennett

*Member of Actors Equity Association, °Resident Artist

Choreographer/Assistant Director: Michael Mizerany

Set Designer: Sean Fanning°

Costume Designer: Shirley Pierson°

Lighting Designer: Chris Rynne°

Sound Designer: Melanie Chen Cole

Wigs and Makeup Designer: Peter Herman°

Properties Designer: Rachel Hengst

Stage Manager: Dean Remington°*

