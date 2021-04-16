BWW Review: NEW VILLAGE ARTS FLOWER FIELDS 20TH ANNIVERSARY CABARET SERIES at New Village Arts

In celebration of their 20 year anniversary of live theatre New Village Arts brings live, outdoor entertainment in residency with The Flower Fields in Carlsbad! The Flower Fields 20th Anniversary Cabaret series, which is running through May 9th, offers a different cabaret series each weekend.

While each weekend is unique the weekend of April 15 -18 is offering the Divine Divas show, showcasing the vocal talents of Gerilyn Brault, Chris Bona, and Tom Abruzzo on the keys.

Divas, as divas do, make grand entrances, and what is a more appropriate diva way to start a show than the duet "Let Me Be Your Star" from SMASH? It perfectly set the scene for what to expect from these dueling divas, Gerilyn Brault and Chris Bona, but also proves that a year of vocal rest makes for some amazing high notes.

Along with the power belting and the sky-high notes, the show is filled with fun and friendly banter between songs. With songs ranging from Broadway to pop songs, and everything in between, the performers have a wonderful energy, sense of humor, and sense of drama.

Brault is the Broadway powerhouse, with songs from GYPSY, DROWSY CHAPERONE, and WICKED. Bona represents the more pop-based divas from Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, and Adele. Their duets really shine, from the opening number to the Judy Garland and Barbara Streisand Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again duet.

Bona isn't afraid to bring in the fun and energy to sing "Eye to Eye" a song from one of Disney's best movies ever, A GOOFY MOVIE. This isn't an opinion, no need to fight me on this, it's fact.

Brault's emotive and melodic vocals makes Norma Desmond's "As If We Never Said Goodbye" feel exactly of the moment, with the weighted emotion of those who have longed to return to live theatre.

Tom Abruzzo offers excellent accompaniment on the keyboard for both performers.

After a year of recorded or live streamed projects, it was lovely to feel the energy from the stage in the audience. The performers weren't the only ones having fun, a quick glance around showed that people in the audience were dancing in their seats. There was a short pause for a gust of wind, and at one point a flower field truck went by (quietly) but you know what? It's live theatre!!!

This cabaret series, which is being performed through May 9th also offers a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the flower field prior to the performances. Weekends at the Flower Fields are sold out, except for NVA tickets, so get the flowers and a show - some might call it the perfect duet.

DIVINE DIVAS - April 15th-18th, 2021

BROADWAY CLASSICS: MISCAST - April 22nd - 25th, 2021

BROADWAY, SHE WROTE - April 29th - May 2nd, 2021

DANCER, DANCER REVOLUTION - May 6th - 9th, 2021

For tickets and more information on the New Village Arts Flower Fields 20th AnniversaryCabaret shows please go to www.newvillagearts.org

All tickets must be purchased online at least 6 hours prior to showtime, there are no in-person sales.

VIP Tickets: $65: includes full access to The Flower Fields, first two rows of seating, and complimentary seat cushions

All Access Tickets: $50: includes full access to The Flower Fields and seating in the back rows

Performance Only Tickets: $30: No access to The Flower Fields and seating in the back rows

Health and safety notes on the live performances:

Masks are required for everyone at all times, the seating was socially distanced apart, and this is held entirely outdoors. Even the performers wore masks when not singing, and they all were safely distanced from each other. Any patron who refuses to wear a mask will be asked to leave the premises without the option of a refund.

Photo Credit: New Village Arts