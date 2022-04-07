BWW Interview: Brandon Contreras Discusses the World Premiere of BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL

BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL is bringing a new perspective on culture, identity, and dance to the La Jolla Playhouse stage. Brandon Contreras, who plays Billy in this show, his favorite part of playing Billy, and what it's like working on a world premiere musical. BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL is playing at the La Jolla Playhouse through April 17th, 2022

Brandon Contreras is making their LaJollaPLayhouse debut with this show, but you may recognize them from their work on tv including "WeCrashed" on Apple tv+, or from the IN THE HEIGHTS national tour, or his turn on various New York stages. Now, Contreras is in a world premiere musical and gives us a quick recap of what to expect from BHANGIN' IT.

"I think BHANGIN' IT is a coming-of-self story. It's about Mary Darshini Clarke who gets kicked off her college competitive Bhangra dance team and in order to find herself, her culture, and her community she decides to create her own rag-tag team of people from different walks of life.

It's a story about identity, who we are and who we want to be, and how our culture (and its pressure) can either hold us back or let us fly. And for people watching, especially people of color and Desi people, these characters are windows into sharing identities and ideals of how there are so many more things bringing us together than tearing us apart."

Contreras plays Billy, who at first stays around the edges of this dance team, but soon finds himself drawn into the team and possibly a romance as well.

"Billy's the DJ of the newly created team, The Wood Ducks. As sort of a love interest/friendship to Mary, he kind of skates through life feeling a little on the outside of it all, especially with being Latin growing up in a small town. He loves to learn about himself, about Bhangra, and especially Mary.

My favorite thing about playing Billy is actually the foil he has with Mary. Because not often on the American stage do we see two people of color fall in love, talk, and connect about cultural identity. I get to explore through the show how alone you can feel, but also how incredibly fun and thrilling it is to have these conversations around you. It's a gift every single night."

Brandon Contreras as "Billy" and Ari Afsar as "Mary" performing "Toledo" in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL; photo by Rich Soublet II.

Contreras says there are a lot of fun and flashy dance moments in the show, but one of his favorites is actually a moment of quiet between two people.

"I'm a little biased but one of my favorite moments in the show is actually my song "Toledo" in the Act 1 Finale. For many reasons, the first being, that this is such a tender/delicate part of the show. One of the few times, there's stillness and quiet where I get to talk about something so dear and special to me personally. The song is a beautiful gift to many people of color.

I also get to act opposite the incomparable Ari Afsar, who might possibly be the easiest person to fall in love with on stage every night. There's nothing flashy, no dancing, just two people quietly doing dishes."

Never fear though, there is also plenty of high-energy dancing that Contreras loves as well.

Then straight after the song ("Toledo") it's full steam ahead to the end of the Act with one of my favorite numbers where every cast member is on stage in complicated formations working SO hard to end it with a bang. I'm so impressed with my cast every night."

Cast members in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL; photo by Rich Soublet II. (Brandon Contreras is 2nd from left)

Working on a world premiere is a lot of work and brings a special kind of pressure of being the first time anyone sees this production. Contreras says that this opportunity has been amazing and full of changes to make sure everything is just right and that their director Stafford Arima has been instrumental through the process.

"It's the most rewarding, frustrating, beautiful, thrilling thing. I've been lucky to work on a few world premieres in my career, but this one is particularly special because of its content. Firstly, I'm surrounded by so many artists and creatives of color. It's astounding and so moving to see us all work so hard on something we ALL care about.

With that of course comes frustration because we ALL want to get things done and test them and of course, there never is enough time. It's so thrilling to see a new musical happen because things change within seconds. Lines, songs, choreography. Hell, even a new added set piece. And a change, no matter how small, completely moves the piece. Our brilliant director Stafford Arima always says that this show is such a living and breathing piece, and I can't help but boldly agree with him."

Beyond bringing this new show to the stage the opportunity to work with this amazing cast on this show has been a real gift and they love the message the show brings to the audience each performance.

"I've had some of the most incredible conversations in my entire career with this cast and team. We are all close to this musical. As people of color, as artists, as humans. We want so badly to find ourselves and carry our history with us, but of course in this world, it's so hard to see beyond the forest for the trees. This musical is so special, it's so true, and it really gives us an opportunity to say, 'Hey, you're not alone.'"

How to get Tickets

BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL is playing at the La Jolla Playhouse through April 17th, 2022. For ticket and showtime information go to www.lajollaplayhouse.org

Photo Credit: Cast members in La Jolla Playhouse's world-premiere musical BHANGIN' IT: A BANGIN' NEW MUSICAL; photo by Rich Soublet II. (Brandon Contreras is 4th from left)