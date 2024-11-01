A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Cygnet Theatre With New Twists

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cygnet Theatre will celebrate the holiday season with the return of its production of A Christmas Carol, a San Diego favorite for nearly a decade. The Charles Dickens classic, adapted by Cygnet Artistic Director Sean Murray, runs from November 29-December 24 on the Cygnet stage in Old Town San Diego. Opening Night for media is Friday, November 29 at 7:00pm

Cygnet Theatre's enchanting adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale, directed by and starring Cygnet's Artistic Director, Sean Murray, highlights Scrooge's journey in this timeless story of hope and redemption. This reimagined version of the original holiday classic includes an expanded storyline, fresh original music, and a revitalized script that will offer something new for everyone.

"We are thrilled to bring A Christmas Carol back to Cygnet Theatre for the 2024 holiday season, marking a memorable farewell to our production in Old Town San Diego," said Murray. "It's incredible how this timeless story continues to reveal new layers. We're excited to share this refreshed version of A Christmas Carol with our audience, and we believe it will resonate in a whole new way. We can't wait for everyone to experience it with us."

Sean Murray will once again don the top hat and scarf of Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining him on stage are David McBean, Patrick McBride, Eileen Bowman, Megan Carmitchel, Jasmine January, and Allen Lucky Weaver. With the exception of Murray, all actors play multiple roles.

In addition to direction by Sean Murray, the creative team includes scenic design by Andrew Hull, lighting design by Colby Freel, sound design by Matt Lescault Wood, costume design by Jeanne Reith, wig and makeup design by Peter Herman, choreography by Katie Banville, original puppets designed by Michael McKeon, musical direction by Patrick Marion and stage management by Dean Remington.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 5 – 12 years old receive half-off tickets with each paid adult.

