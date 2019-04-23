2019 Community Holocaust Commemoration Event Announced San Diego

Join the San Diego Jewish Community for a Holocaust Commemoration Yom Hashoah event, "From Reel to Real," Sunday, April 28 at the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center.

The Consulate General of Israel to the Pacific Southwest will be awarding the Righteous Among the Nations award, bestowed by the State of Israel, to the late Wilhelmina & Cornelis de Ru and will be accepted by their son, Herman de Ru. The event will also host Managing Director at Conscience Display Heather Maio-Smith as the featured speaker. Righteous Among the Nations is awarded to non-Jews who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. The award is historically only awarded at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, but is making an exception because Herman de Ru is unable to travel.

History: In 1963, Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, embarked upon a worldwide project to pay tribute to those who risked their lives to save Jews during the Holocaust. The Righteous Among the Nations award was created to represent a unique and unprecedented attempt by the victims to honor individuals from within the nations of perpetrators, collaborators, and bystanders, who stood by the victims' side during the darkest time of history. As of January 2018, Yad Vashem has recognized 26,973 Righteous Among the Nations from 51 countries.

Yom Hashoah (aka Holocaust Remembrance Day) is observed as Israel's day of commemoration for the approximately six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust as a result of the actions carried out by Nazi Germany and its collaborators, and for the Jewish resistance in that period. The first official commemorations took place in 1951.

Event: https://jewishinsandiego.org/yomhashoah

RSVP: https://4249san.blackbaudhosting.com/yomhashoah





