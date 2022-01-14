Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 San Antonio Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Heidi Melton - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jolene Keefer - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Ikner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre

Best Direction Of A Play

Courtney LeFan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company Theater Company

Best Direction Of A Stream

Chris Ikner - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Faith Casteneda - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Musical

ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Nicole Erwin - ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company

Best Performer In A Play

Robert Menking - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Campy Rodriguez - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre

Best Play

DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Melton - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chase Jentz - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Boyce Templin - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Fredericksburg Theater Company