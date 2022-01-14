Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 San Antonio Awards
ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company Wins Best Musical!
Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Award Winners
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Heidi Melton - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jolene Keefer - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chris Ikner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Courtney LeFan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company Theater Company
Best Direction Of A Stream
Chris Ikner - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Faith Casteneda - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Musical
ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Nicole Erwin - ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company
Best Performer In A Play
Robert Menking - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Campy Rodriguez - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre
Best Play
DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Production Of The Year (In Person)
IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Daniel Melton - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Chase Jentz - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Boyce Templin - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Madelynn Gonzalez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre
Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical
CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Fredericksburg Theater Company