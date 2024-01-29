Video: Get a First Look at PRETYY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Pretty Woman: The Musical is running at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts on 1/31-2/1, 2024.

Pretty Woman: The Musical based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two - time Tony Award® - winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.