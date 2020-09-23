The Classic Theatre's MACBETH Opens Next Friday!

On October 2, The Classic Theatre will open its 13th season, a season of Theatre in the Rough, with Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

On October 2, The Classic Theatre will open its 13th season, a season of Theatre in the Rough, with Macbeth by William Shakespeare.

Directed by New York director Joe Goscinski. Performances Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:30 PM, October 2 - 11, 2020 San Antonio Botanical Garden, 555 Funston Place, San Antonio, TX 78209. October 16 - 25, 2020 The Espee (formerly known as Sunset Station), 1174 East Commerce Street, San Antonio, TX 78205.

Macbeth, a brave Scottish general, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. The play follows this loyal soldier as he seeks the crown regardless of consequences, asking the question what happens when ambition subverts reason in an honorable and loyal man?

In order to gain access to our production of Macbeth or any upcoming productions this season, you do NOT need to purchase a separate ticket to the Botanical Garden or the ESPEE. CLICK HERE for tickets to MACBETH.

This production is staged and costumed with COVID-19 safety protocol in mind. Actors and crew remain at a distance of at least 6 feet apart from one another and are masked when not speaking, and also backstage. The actors playing Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are married, and therefore will not be socially distanced from one another. CLICK HERE to view The Classic's COVID-19 safety policies during a production.

Tickets to shows in season 13 are now available online as well at classictheatre.org.

Shows View More San Antonio Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You