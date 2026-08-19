THE WILD SWANS to Premiere in Turnip Ensemble Theater's 26-27 Season

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Turnip Ensemble Theater has announced its 2026-27 season, which will include a new residency with UTSA Arts, performances at The Josephine Theatre and the world premiere of The Wild Swans in April 2027.

The season will feature free workshops, staged readings and a fully realized production as Turnip continues its focus on devised and physical theater practices.

“This is an exciting moment of growth for Turnip Ensemble Theater,” said Artistic Director Ruthie Buescher. “With new partnerships, expanded educational programming, and a residency at UT San Antonio within UTSA Arts, we're building a stronger foundation for original work like The Wild Swans while continuing to make our process accessible to the community.”

Free Public Devising Workshop

Sunday, September 13, 2026, from 2-4 p.m.

McNutt Co-Lab at UT San Antonio Southwest Campus

The season will begin with a free interactive devising workshop open to participants of all experience levels. The event will introduce attendees to Turnip Ensemble Theater's collaborative theater-making process.

Inheritance

Sunday, November 15 at 2 p.m.

Monday, November 16 at 7 p.m.

McNutt Co-Lab at UT San Antonio Southwest Campus

Turnip will present a staged reading of Inheritance, an original work-in-progress, as part of its season programming.

The Wild Swans

April 8-18, 2027

The Josephine Theatre

The season will culminate with the world premiere of The Wild Swans, presented across 10 performances at The Josephine Theatre.

The original production has been developed through Turnip's devising process, incorporating movement, text and ensemble collaboration.

New Residency With UTSA Arts

Turnip Ensemble Theater will also begin a new partnership with UTSA Arts as the organization's inaugural Ensemble in Residence.

The McNutt Co-Lab will serve as Turnip's home base for devising sessions, rehearsals, productions and community arts education programs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Turnip Ensemble Theater as UTSA Arts' inaugural Ensemble in Residence,” said Emilie Amrein, Executive Director of UTSA Arts and Associate Dean of Community Engagement for UT San Antonio's College of Liberal and Fine Arts.

The residency will expand Turnip's community-based workshops, productions and classes for participants with and without prior theater experience.

Performances at The Josephine Theatre

Turnip's upcoming engagement at The Josephine Theatre will provide the company with rehearsal and performance space as well as technical and front-of-house resources through support from the Majestic Empire Foundation.

The partnership marks a new step in the company's expansion within San Antonio's arts community.

New Funding Support

Turnip Ensemble Theater's 2026-27 season is supported in part by an $8,000 grant from the San Antonio Area Foundation.

The organization will receive $4,000 in 2026, with the remaining funds scheduled for distribution in 2027 to support general operating expenses.

The grant is supported through funds including the John L. Santikos Charitable Foundation, Beulah M. and Felix J. Katz Memorial Trust, M&M Keighley Fund, Ruth Lang Charitable Fund, E. B. Loch Charitable Fund, Dan and Gloria Oppenheimer Fund, Frances Margaret Seaver Fund, Valley View Trust and Becky "Beck" Whitehead Memorial Fund of the San Antonio Area Foundation.

About Turnip Ensemble Theater

Founded in 2022, Turnip Ensemble Theater is a nonprofit company dedicated to physical and devised theater in San Antonio and South Texas.

The company consists of an ensemble of 11 local theater makers led by Artistic Director Ruthie Buescher. Buescher holds an M.A. in Educational Theatre from NYU Steinhardt with a focus on devised and physical theater and has worked with organizations including Company One Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theater, City Theatre Company, Magik Theatre, San Pedro Playhouse and the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Turnip Ensemble Theater develops original productions, workshops and educational opportunities centered on ensemble-based and collaborative storytelling.

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