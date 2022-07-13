SHAKIN' THE BLUE FLAMINGO Comes to MATCH Next Month

Dirt Dogs UNLEASHED, in association with Sweet Darlin' Productions, will present Shakin' the Blue Flamingo, an original play by Gwen Flager, directed by Bonnie Hewett.

They once ran naked across golf courses, ate plates of greasy fried chicken, and survived whispered sorority scandals. Twenty years later, while organizing the first LGBTQ prom for the local high school, these non-traditional women are spun to the brink when their successful sorority sister returns to town determined to romance the woman she has loved all of her life.

Playwright Gwen Flager was raised in Shreveport, LA, attended college in Mobile, AL, lived in Houston after graduation, and currently lives in Southern Nevada. Waiting To Be Mended and Shakin' the Blue Flamingo, full length plays, were produced in Houston, as well as her 10-minute plays, In Flight and Jornada del Muerto. Additionally, her plays have been produced and/or presented in California, Kansas, and Louisiana. Gwen is a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. See gwenflager.com.

Bonnie Hewett has worked in the U.S. and abroad as a model, actress, and director. She studied in New York under the tutelage of Uta Hagen, acted in television and film at the Weist-Barron Studio, attended the renowned London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, and appeared in several productions at the Royal Shakespeare Company working with such luminaries as Sir John Gielgud, Peter O'Toole, and Ian McKellen. She is the former Artistic Director of Country Playhouse (now Queensbury Theatre) and has directed and acted for numerous venues throughout Houston. Hewett previously directed The Dead Eye Boy and two pieces in Five by TENN for Dirt Dogs Theatre Co. DDTCo. Artistic Director, Malinda L. Beckham who appears in Shakin' the Blue Flamingo as Mac, says, "We didn't have to look for the perfect director for this play because she came to us. Bonnie's enthusiasm for the material and desire to direct this play was contagious and we feel it every day throughout the process!"

Beckham also serves as the show's scenic decoration and costume designer. The remainder of the creative team includes Mark Lewis (scenic design), Kris Phelps (lighting design), Trevor B. Cone (sound design), John Baker (production manager), and Barbara Alicea-Aponte (production stage manager).