Review: MURDER SHE BARKED: A DEBBIE DOG WALKER MYSTERY At The Overtime Theatre

Seeing this show was my first experience with The Overtime Theater. From the moment I opened the door, I could feel pure joy. Such care had been taken to make the space inviting and creative, including local artwork hung proudly on the walls and smiling faces welcoming me in. These people have volunteered their time and have built something authentic, locally-based, and special. As I walked into the intimate black box space, I was excited and ready to watch Murder She Barked: A Debbie Dog Walker Mystery.

According to The Overtime’s website, the playwright, Scott McDowell, “pioneered the choose-your-own adventure play in San Antonio,” and it was evident that the audience full of happy regulars was ready for this newest production. As I sat among them, I enjoyed the supportive conversations I heard and the heightened anticipation of all the audience members. This energy provided the perfect atmosphere for the mysterious merriment that was about to begin.

The show opened with some clever physical comedy, provided first by the character, Fred Von Vassel, played by Robert Moritz, whose dynamic stage presence immediately captured the audience, drawing them into the action. Soon, three dogs animatedly enter. Each dog was played by a different actor, who brought an immediately-evident, lively, and unique personality to their canine characters. Atlas, played by Timothy Lee, was the oldest and toughest of the dogs. Lee’s comedic timing, adept physical comedy, and unyielding commitment to the role kept the audience laughing all night. His ability to mix in some poignant moments throughout the play created particularly sweet relationships, making him an instant audience favorite. Lorelei, played by Finn Ralph, portrayed a yippy, well-groomed, high-maintenance dog who walked around in heels and regularly perked up her fabulous hair. She captured the audience's hearts with her sweet demeanor that could turn tough when the moment called for it. M’Kyra Meliora played Dakota, the sort of punk rock, wild one of the three. The audience loved how she always wanted to “bite the butt.” The three of them played flawlessly off of each other and kept the energy of the play bubbling.

Their entrances were shortly followed by Debbie Steele, played by Debbie Bashum Burns, who according to the theater’s website “was the inspiration for the character and the play from the beginning.” She played a Murder-She-Wrote type of character whose no-nonsense style helped her solve crimes. Oh, and she could talk to and understand her three dogs, or “children,” as she called them. Together, they worked to solve crimes, and in this play, they investigated a murder. We were introduced to them first at the end of an investigation, where they intended to head home to a peaceful and uneventful life, a daily walk being their most exciting adventure. Soon, however, we witness a murder, and it soon becomes Debbie’s job--well, Debbie and her dogs--to investigate and solve the crime.

To add to the fun, the audience got a chance to participate in the storytelling of the play. The cast did a wonderful job interacting with the audience, and it was evident that they were skilled at thinking on their feet, providing the audience with a fresh and fun experience. While the entire ensemble brought something authentically magical to this production, I would be remiss not to mention Trisch Moy as Tiffany Weiland and Ida Steele as Sonja Brownstein. I could not take my eyes off of these two actresses, and I loved the energy they both brought to the stage. I look forward to seeing them in future productions.

On that note, I look forward to any future productions at The Overtime Theater, knowing that they are a group of true Theatre-lovers with imaginative stories to tell. Scott McDowell has created a fun-filled, interesting play that I highly encourage you to attend. You will get a much needed break, while laughing and having fun with Debbie, her unforgettable dogs, and a whole group of characters sure to put a smile on your face.