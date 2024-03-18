Review: COME FROM AWAY at The Majestic Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The acclaimed Come From Away tour made its way down to San Antonio at the iconic Majestic Theatre this past weekend, and they sure had a powerful way of “welcoming [us] to the rock!” This innovative musical followed an unusual but true story from 9/11, when, in Gander, Newfoundland, thousands of people were stranded after the United States closed its airspace on that day. The people on those planes were grounded with no knowledge of what had happened or why they weren't landing on US soil. The story of this production follows a community that welcomed these "plane people" with kindness and compassion, embracing these strangers like family.

From the moment the actors showed up onstage, speaking directly to the audience, we saw a town. Not actors. Not spectacle. People. Real human beings from a real town. With the simple use of chairs, a few tables, some trees, twelve actors, and an interesting backdrop-a town formed. And then a plane. And a bus…and more. The same twelve actors with the same chairs and tables simply created this world from almost nothing, guided and highlighted by Howell Binkley’s inventive light design. We were laughing, crying, shaking our heads, reliving our own stories, and then laughing again. As they seamlessly and effortlessly moved from character to character or location to location, we could really see them. Their pain. Their confusion. Their energy. Their desire and will to help. It was stunning. I felt tears and bursts of laughter simultaneously; such a roller coaster of emotion and experience.

I could point to specific, wonderful vocal performances or great actors, as there were plenty, but this show deserves more than that. The vocals, acting, and live band were wildly talented and engaging. The star, though, was the way they made it all happen together. The actors and musicians formed an amazing community on that stage that seemed to parallel the amazing community of Gander, Newfoundland on that horrific day. A community that put the needs of others before themselves and made a real impact at such a difficult time.

I know I left in tears. Not because I was feeling sad, but because of how refreshing and moving it was to see such kindness displayed. To laugh so hard collectively with an animated audience. To see true compassion. To see people embracing strangers with love. Giving of their time and resources in such a profound way. And to know it really happened. I will never forget this show, just as I will never forget that day back in 2001. Only, this memory is not a dark one, but an inspiring one that puts the best sides of humanity on display.

And the band. That’s how it ended--with what felt like a private, intimate concert. They had been onstage for the entirety of the production, but at the end, they got to come to the forefront and shine, and we loved staying to hear them and see them. What a joyful and talented group! It was the perfect way to let us process everything we had just seen and to appreciate the musicians and actors who had helped take us “to the rock!”