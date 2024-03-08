Review: I-DJ at Teatro Audaz

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"If God is the DJ, and life is the dance floor, then you-every single person-are the music." ~Laura T Garza

In an interview I did with Teatro Audaz's Artistic Director, Laura T. Garza, earlier in the week, she gave me those words. I knew then that I was in for something special as I went to see I-DJ at The Cellar Theatre on opening night.

From the first moments of walking in and seeing the set, I felt curious. And inspired. The swirls of color and seemingly disjointed groups of props caught my eye and made me wonder, “what am I about to witness?” A video was playing interviews of people giving the history of how this play was first produced in San Antonio back in 2012 and written by the legendary San Antonio playwright, Greg Barrios. Max Estudillo’s dramatically intriguing scenic and projection design became its own sort of character in the play even then and continued to propel the action forward, revealing its mysteries along the way.

I had never heard of Greg Barrios before preparing for this show, and honestly, I am still processing his words. His script is truly a work of art, one that is uniquely packed with profound allusions and important historical references. Something refreshingly new that Barrios had the courage to put on paper, and that Teatro Audaz had the courage to put on stage.

Its story surrounds a young man named Warren Peace, played by Chris Munoz. He becomes encouraged to tell his life story as DJ Silence, played by Dominick Williams, spins the specific songs that take him to life-altering moments in his past. Both tragic and triumphant. Nothing was perfectly chronological, but the story was clear. The pain, struggle, joy, and love all landed in a truthful brilliance as we, the audience, felt everything along with them. The two of them took us on a journey through the decades of the DJ culture, giving us glimpses of some transformative moments in history. As iconic music played, we witnessed Warren’s personal journey to chase his dreams in a ruthless LA environment and establish his identity along the way.

Barrios’ brilliant words worked their way into our hearts on opening night largely because of the two actors who spoke them. Sometimes actors perform and sometimes they give. Chris Munoz gave of the deepest parts of himself and allowed us to experience Warren Peace’s story on a breathtakingly truthful level. His ability to manipulate costumes, props, and makeup, all while speaking lines of Shakespeare, singing iconic songs, roller skating, feeling every emotion a person could imagine, and interacting with the audience was astonishing. He is a determinedly committed actor, and a dynamic force on the stage. Dominick Williams, who played DJ Silence, was equally compelling to watch. His ability to add to each scene, each moment, with little to no dialogue was amazing to see. The relationship between the two actors demonstrated great trust and strong chemistry. They were mesmerizing.

None of this happens without the devoted directing of Laura T Garza. When you speak to her, you feel the electricity of the passion that fuels her. She believes in what she is doing, not just on a personal achievement level, but in an honest attempt to give to her community and provide a place where underserved artists can thrive. And believe me, they are thriving. Every moment of I-DJ screamed of the collaborative and powerful nature of her direction. The show was utterly flawless.

It’s not a show you bring your children to. It is for mature audiences. But it is a show you should go see. You will honestly never be the same. I know that sounds hyperbolic, but it’s true. This is an important production, and an amazing feat. Congratulations to Laura Garza and Teatro Audaz for taking on this incredible production and for executing it in such impactful fashion.

San Antonio, seating is limited, so get your tickets as soon as you possibly can. This is an unmissable opportunity!

Photos credit: Teatro Audaz

Graphic Design: Geoffrey Douglas