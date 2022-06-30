Photos: First Look Of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at The Public Theater of San Antonio

First look of Tony Award winning musical Once on This Island: A Musical at The Public Theater of San Antonio, featuring a book and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, music by Stephen Flaherty and based upon the novel My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy. It opens July 15 and plays through August 7.

Directed by DANIELLE KING, the production team also includes JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, TANESHA PAYNE as Choreographer, JAVIER SANCHEZ as Scenic Designer, MICHAEL CIARAMITARO as Costume Designer, CARLOS R. NINE as Lighting Designer, CAROLYN OROSCO as Sound Designer, SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager, and GISELLE GALINDO* as Assistant Stage Manager.

The cast includes JANECIA STEVENSON* as Ti Moune; JEREMY BILBO as Papa Ge; VINCENT HARDY* as Agwe; DARCELL BIOS* as Asaka; REBEKAH WILLIAMS as Erzulie; EDWARD BURKLEY as Tonton Julian; CAMPBELL REID ANDREWS as Armand/Storyteller; REGINA BURPO as Mama Euralie; MICHAEL SALINAS as Daniel, NERRYL WILLIAMS as Madame Armand/Storyteller, BIANCA GONZALEZ as Andrea/Storyteller, RU MCINTYRE and HARLEM PAYNE as Little Girl, and , ALAIA BROWN, JOSHUA COOK, JEREMY MARMOLEJO, DANICA MCKINNEY, and JESSICA WILLIS as Storytellers.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: Two hours and 30 minutes with with one 15-minute intermission

Show themes: Once on This Island: A Musical focuses on some fearful, yet very passionate moments. It may be best suited for children who are able to handle such subject matter. This gripping and other-worldly story will delight patrons of all ages.

Events in Celebration of Once on This Island: A Musical

Opening Night- Friday, July 15, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Pay-What-You-Will Night** - Thursday, July 21, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Engagement Night with ASL - Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, August 5, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 2 p.m.