Obituary: Remembering BroadwayWorld San Antonio Contributing Editor Kathy Strain

On February 10th, 2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Editor, Kathy Strain, passed away in her home. Kathy had a remarkable way with words and a love of theatre.

She used her talent to bless San Antonio with reviews of countless plays and musicals throughout the years. She especially loved interviewing actors and musicians as she had a special way of connecting with people. In addition to writing for BroadwayWorld, Kathy worked as an usher at both the Majestic Theatre and Tobin Center.

She encouraged the next generation of writers as a writing tutor at Northwest Vista College.

Kathy's infectious passion for theatre and zest for life continues on through her writing and will be carried on through those that had the privilege of knowing her. Kathy's contributions to the theatre community will be greatly missed.