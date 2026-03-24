NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE Returns to Tobin Center with AMAZON: ANDES TO THE ATLANTIC

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National Geographic Live will return to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts with an unforgettable presentation: Amazon: Andes to the Atlantic featuring world-renowned National Geographic Explorer and photographer Thomas Peschak. This show is scheduled for performance in the H-E-B Performance Hall on May 9, 2025, at 4:30 PM.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $34.

Join world-renowned National Geographic Explorer and photographer Thomas Peschak for a stunning visual journey through the Amazon River Basin.

In Amazon: Andes to the Atlantic, Peschak shares breathtaking images and stories from his 396-day expedition tracing the Amazon from the glaciers of the Andes Mountains to the Atlantic Ocean. Along the way, he documented remote ecosystems, rare wildlife, and little-seen underwater worlds that reveal the Amazon's extraordinary biodiversity.

A former marine biologist turned photographer, Peschak has spent more than two decades documenting wildlife and conservation stories for National Geographic magazine, earning 18 Wildlife Photographer of the Year awards and seven World Press Photo Awards. His Amazon project—part of the National Geographic Society and Rolex Perpetual Planet Amazon Expedition—made him only the second photographer in the magazine's 136-year history to photograph an entire issue.