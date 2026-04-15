Mariachi Sol de Mexico Will Present MERRY-ACHI CHRISTMAS at The Tobin Center

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Celebrate the magic of the holidays through the music of Mariachi Sol de Mexico! The iconic mariachi band, led by the renowned maestro Jose Hernandez, will bring their annual Merry-Achi Christmas Concert to The Tobin Center, presented in partnership with Red Tail Entertainment. This musical event will take place in the H-E-B Performance Hall on December 23, 2026, at 7:30 PM.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on April 17 at 10am and can be purchased online, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $42.



Step into the festive atmosphere of the holidays through the music of Mariachi Sol de Mexico! The iconic mariachi band will once again make their way into Texas this holiday season to offer music lovers the most joyful and vibrant way to celebrate Christmas through authentic Mexican music.

Led by the Los Angeles-based globetrotting mariachi maestro Jose Hernandez, the Mariachi Sol de Mexico will present their annual Merry Achi Christmas Concert. Immerse yourself in the traditional Mexican carols of the holiday played by an incredible mariachi band. Feel the goosebumps as the band's 13-piece ensemble's blazing sounds breathe life into this festive and joyous holiday celebration. Whether you are a fan of mariachi music or just recently discovered this music genre, prepare to be awed by the fusion of Mexican and American Christmas songs presented in the most passionate and creative way!