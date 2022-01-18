Magik Theatre Announces Partnership With Live From The Southside For Its Local “Kid's Korner Writing Program”

Magik Theatre announces a special partnership with Live from the Southside for its local "Kid's Korner Writing Program" to serve as official student arts reviewers for the remaining the 2021-22 season. Student journalists will be invited to attend and review inspiring productions including: The Snowy Day & Other Stories by Ezra Jack Keats, as well as the world premiere production of Junie B. Jones: Toothless Wonder at its downtown theater at Hemisfair.

Marking the 28th season of Magik, this partnership will allow students to submit articles that are up to 300 words and have it featured in Live from the Southside's digital platform and magazine and on Magik Theatre's website and social media. These student writers will be given the opportunity to attend a complimentary Magik performance and incorporate watching these classic stories come to life onstage. They will also have opportunities through the theater company's education department to participate in an upcoming summer workshop receiving tips and insight into the theater world.

"We are thrilled to offer an inspiring way to give back by partnering with Live from the Southside and offering these young student writers a unique opportunity to capture their shared and perhaps first-time experiences of watching live theater, one production at a time," said Lisa Cortez Walden, Ph.D., Magik Theater's Director of Education.

"We are truly excited for this opportunity to work with Magik Theatre by asking Kid's Korner writers to express their thoughts and opinions, and share the joy and wonder of the theater," said April Monterrosa, founder of Live from the Southside. "We hope to encourage our southside community to sign up and apply."

School officials and parents who are interested in having their students become contributing writers for Live From The Southside, please don't hesitate to contact, April Monterrosa, Live From The Southside Editor-in-Chief at livefromthesouthside@gmail.com. Deadline to sign up to apply to become a Magik Theatre reviewer is Jan. 31, 2022. These students will be eligible to attend, with an adult guest, a complimentary showing of The Snowy Day & Other Stories.