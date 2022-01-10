Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMILTON San Antonio Tour Dates Cancelled Due to COVID-19

Jan. 10, 2022  
Performance of Hamilton in San Antonio this past weekend were cancelled due to COVID-19. The theatre made a statement on its social media pages.

Ticketholders are being asked to hold onto their tickets as the show will be rescheduled for a later date.

Read the full statement below:

We regret to share that this weekend's performances of HAMILTON (January 7-9, 2022) at the Majestic Theatre are postponed due to breakthrough positive COVID cases within the company of HAMILTON. We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this scheduling change has caused ticket holders.

Please hold onto your tickets while we work to reschedule the show. There is no other action needed on your part at this time. All future performances of Hamilton are scheduled to go on as planned.


