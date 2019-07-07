BWW Review: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Woodlawn Theatre

A Tale As Old As Time, The Woodlawn Theatre presents Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST in all of its beloved glory. With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Tim Rice and Howard Ashman and book by Linda Woolvern, this classic musical was adapted to the stage over 25 years ago from the Academy Award-winning film of the same name. From daring adventure to heart-melting romance this beautiful tale has something for everyone. Bringing a production of this caliber to life is no small feat. The Woodlawn Theatre surpassed expectations, treating San Antonio to a wildly entertaining performance that was truly magical.

From the "little town in the quiet village" to the cursed castle haunted by an angry beast, Benjamin Grabill's set design was stunning. The set transformed in clever ways from scene to scene, even using a rotating platform to depict different rooms in the castle. Up against the gorgeous set, the costumes, designed by Rose Kennedy, shined. The costumes were creative and fun while still holding true to the iconic style.

As the bookish beauty turned princess, Regan Wilson was magnificent. Her voice was alluring and powerful. She embodied the strong-willed princess allowing the story to become real. Chris Fuglestad's portrayal of The Beast was sensational. He brought humor and sincerity to the role that made his rendition of "If I Can't Love Her" at the first act's conclusion all the more heartbreaking. The entire cast was a delight to watch, energetically becoming the colorful cast of characters in this beautiful tale.

Without a doubt, the best part in the show was "Gaston." The audience met the talented performers with thunderous applauses as the final note of the famous ensemble piece faded away. The choreography, by Kristin McGregor, was incredibly impressive. As a whole, the show was captivating and delightful. A special treat the entire family will be sure to enjoy.

Be our guest! BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is now playing at the Woodlawn Theatre until July 28. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 and Sunday at 3. Visit the theatre's website or call 210-267-8388 for tickets.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Woodlawn Theatre





