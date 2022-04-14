2022 Relaunch of the NALAC Fund for the Arts Grant Program: Applications Now Open 

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) announces the release of the 2022 guidelines and open call for applications for the relaunch of the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) grant program. Latinx artists and organizations of all disciplines based in the U.S. and Puerto Rico may apply for $10,000 grant awards. The NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) includes the NFA Adán Medrano Legacy Award in Film, a $10,000 award for one emerging Latinx filmmaker.

For over 15 years the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) has been the only national grant program of its kind, exclusively providing grants to Latinx artists and arts organizations. In 2020 and 2021 NALAC's grantmaking focus shifted to create Actos de Confianza, a COVID-19 relief effort which provided over a million dollars in need-based funding to impacted artists and organizations. This year marks the return of the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA), with a renewed focus on supporting Latinx artists and organizations through project-based grant awards.

"Through our Actos de Confianza relief program, which we ran in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, we aligned our support with the resilience of our field, providing hundreds of artists with emergency relief grants. Throughout the pandemic, we all experienced loss, challenge, and uncertainty around the future of the arts. During this time, we persevered and created, and the art created by our field has inspired the world and supported collective healing in countless ways," said Jackelin Treviño, NALACa??Grants Manager. "As we relaunch the NALAC Fund for the Arts, providing more funding to the field than ever before, we are honored to support Latinx creators as they get back to doing what they do best- making art and building community."

The Flamboyan Artist Fellowship, in partnership with NALAC, will provide grants in support of Puerto-Rican artists, recognizing excellence in individual artists' body of work and nurturing creative and professional development. All applicants that live or work in Puerto Rico will be eligible for the Flamboyan Artist Fellowship award. To date the three-year partnership with the Flamboyan Foundation has awarded $200,000 to 45 artists living and residing in Puerto Rico that are creating new cultural and creative works on the island.

Interested applicants are encouraged to register for a NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) support webinar. Support webinars will be held for both individual artists and organizations. Additional support opportunities are available on the NALAC website.

Support Webinars for Organization Grantsa??

Support Webinars for Individual Artist Grants

The NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) application is now open. The application closes on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 11:59 p.m. CST. View the 2022 NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA) guidelines and application.