Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Youl Sun To Perform In Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation Concert Series
The pianist will perform works by Debussy, Liszt, and others at the Jeanné Wagner Theatre.
The Gina Bachauer International Piano Foundation will continue its 2026/2027 Bachauer Concert Series with a performance by pianist Youl Sun on Friday, November 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Jeanné Wagner Theatre at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center in downtown Salt Lake City.
Sun, the Gold Medalist of the 2024 Gina Bachauer International Artists Piano Competition, will perform the second of four concerts in the Foundation's 51st anniversary season. At the 2024 competition, Sun earned a triple victory, receiving the Gold Medal, Audience Choice Prize and Student Jury Prize.
The Salt Lake City appearance follows Sun's Carnegie Hall debut in New York City on Thursday, October 29.
For his Bachauer Concert Series performance, Sun will present a program featuring music by Gabriela Lena Frank and Texu Kim, as well as Debussy's Images and Liszt's Transcendental Etudes.
"We are pleased to welcome Bachauer laureate Youl Sun, fresh from his Carnegie Hall debut," said Bachauer Executive Director Kary Billings. "We're thrilled to present four incredible pianists this season, all offering a great variety of composers and styles. With 50+ years of history, we are fortunate to have amazing laureates from around the world to invite to perform for us in Salt Lake City."
The 2026/2027 Bachauer Concert Series features four programs taking place in October, November, March and April, with laureates of the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competitions returning to Salt Lake City to perform works spanning a range of composers, periods and styles.
Tickets begin at $12 for students and $25 for single tickets.
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