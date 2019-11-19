Wilco Announced At The Eccles Center

Wilco is pleased to announce their 2020 spring North American Tour. In conjunction, the band releases a video for "Before Us," a track from the recently-released new album, Ode to Joy. This video was directed and filmed by Zoran Orlic at The Loft in Chicago during recording sessions for the album in early 2019.

Following their current 2019 fall North American Tour and the forthcoming Winterlude (a special series of four shows in December at the Chicago Theatre), the band will head to Mexico in January for the Sky Blue Sky Festival at the Hard Rock Cancun resort and then over to Mexico City for their first-ever performance there. The spring shows will include many cities not yet visited on the previous Ode to Joy tours, including two nights at Los Angeles' Orpheum Theatre, shows in Portland, Winnipeg, Las Vegas, Oakland, and many more. Tickets for newly-announced dates go on sale this Friday, November 22 at 10am local time and can be purchased at wilcoworld.net/shows.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd, 2019 at 10am online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.





