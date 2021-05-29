Wasatch Theatre Company Announces Page-to-Stage Festival 2021

Wasatch Theatre Company celebrates the end of its 23rd season with the annual Page-to-Stage Festival, sponsored by the Salt Lake City Arts Culture Events (ACE) Program through the Mayor's Office. This year's theme HINDSIGHT IS STILL 20/20 is a carry-over from last year when the festival was canceled due to the pandemic. Page-to-Stage has a limited run (one weekend only) from June 24 thru June 27, 8:00 pm, with one Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. Performances will be held at The Box Gateway, 124 South 400 West in downtown Salt Lake (right across from a Trax station and next door to the Clark Planetarium). WTC requests that patrons wear masks.

This is WTC's first live performance since March of 2020, when the pandemic shuttered theatres across the world. The Page-to-Stage Festival is an annual tradition for WTC, where a theme is selected and scripts are solicited based on the theme. This year's festival has eight original scripts all written with the theme of regret, reflection, and remembrance.

The plays include HIDE by Morag Shepherd about a couple who work through their marital differences on a ride home with severe consequences; BUTTERY YELLOW AND OCEAN BLUE by Chelsea Hickman about two friends re-connecting at a high school reunion; SNACKTIME ROYALTY by Jared Greathouse about a lonely man who has a strange way of finding friends; MOTHER LOVE by Beth Bruner about a mother and daughter in the world of the pandemic with a sick baby; USED TO BE by Michael McGuire, where a desperate woman looking to recapture a lost chance in life meets a stranger in an empty cafe; THE SINNER by Ryan Humeniuk about a man bruised and battered by a streak of bad luck and the night he comes to term with his bad choices; PLAYGROUND EQUIPMENT by Aidan Croft about a newly engaged gay couple dealing with life changes and cringeworthy memories as they face their last night in a childhood bedroom; and THE GOLEM by Tyler Fox, the Jewish legend that provides a catalyst for a father to deal with his personal tragedy. The festival is directed by George Plautz and Jim Martin and features an ensemble cast including Elizabeth Hanley, Tyler Fox, Daniel Torrence, Cami Rozanas, Madeline Thatcher, Valerie Ahanonu-Plautz, Jesse Plautz, and George Plautz,

The play has mature subject matter and language. Discretion is advised.

Wasatch Theatre Company is a local theatre organization that has been in operation since 1997. The group has performed at venues such as delis and coffee shops before spending the last ten years at The Rose Wagner performing Arts Building in downtown Salt Lake. WTC is now the resident theatre company of The Gateway and is housed at the new performing arts space The Box.

Tickets available at www.wasatchtheatre.org (limited seating)