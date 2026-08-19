THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Concert at Lincoln Center Launches Open Casting Submissions

Open submissions are now being accepted for Manhattan Concert Productions' upcoming concert presentation of The Prince of Egypt at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

The concert will be presented February 15, 2027, as part of Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Mainstage series.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik, The Prince of Egypt will be directed by Sammi Cannold, with music direction by Brad Haak. Drew Elhamalawy will serve as associate director, with Lour Yasin as creative consultant.

The production is currently accepting submissions through The Telsey Office. Rehearsals will take place February 8-15, 2027, ahead of the February 15 performance. Submissions are due September 4, 2026.

Based on the DreamWorks Animation film, The Prince of Egypt features a score by Schwartz and a book by LaZebnik. The musical tells the story of Moses and Ramses, two young men raised together as brothers whose lives take dramatically different paths.

Manhattan Concert Productions' previous Broadway Mainstage presentations have included Jane Eyre in 2026, Anastasia in 2025, Children of Eden in 2024, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Crazy for You, The Secret Garden, Parade, Titanic and Ragtime.

The Prince of Egypt will be presented February 15, 2027, at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center.

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