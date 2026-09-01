Video: MORIARTY at Hale Centre Theatre

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Ken Ludwig'S MORIARTY is getting a fresh promotional push, as Hale Centre Theatre has shared a second trailer for the production on its YouTube channel. The new clip continues to build anticipation for the mystery, which is currently playing at the theatre through November 14.

The show brings Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson back to the stage in a story built around suspense and misdirection. As the trailer puts it, "Every clue matters. Every suspect has a secret," promising a plot filled with sharp wit and unexpected twists that keeps audiences guessing until the very end. The production is written by Ken Ludwig, reimagining the classic detective duo within a new case involving the title villain.

Hale Centre Theatre previously released an initial trailer for the production ahead of its run, and the show has already opened to audiences, with a BroadwayWorld review calling the staging hilariously thrilling, noting that just seven actors take on dozens of characters as the mystery unfolds.

The theatre is encouraging ticket buyers to act quickly, noting in the video's messaging that performances are at risk of selling out. With the run continuing into November, the second trailer serves as a reminder that the production remains active on Hale Centre Theatre's stage.

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