Video: Hale Centre Theatre Drops New JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Trailer

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A new trailer has arrived for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, giving audiences a fresh preview of Hale Centre Theatre's ongoing production of the family musical. The theatre notes that the dream coat is back and that performances are filling up fast, with the run continuing through October 24.

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT retells the biblical story of Joseph, sold into slavery in Egypt by his eleven jealous brothers before rising to power. The musical is known for its genre-hopping score and colorful costuming, drawing families with what Hale Centre Theatre calls unforgettable songs and nonstop fun.

The new trailer follows an earlier promotional video and BroadwayWorld's review of the production.

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