Video: Get A First Look At The Set For CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre

CLUE: ON STAGE at Hale Center Theatre

Now on stage through April 20th, 2024.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Get a first look at the set design for Clue at Hate Center Theatre as it's assembled on the stage. Watch the video below!

By special invitation YOU  are invited…into Boddy Manor for a highly uncommon dinner party where each guest is cloaked in mystery.  The host is… in a word… dead.  

So whodunnit? And in what room? The butler renders a cadre of weapons to a gathering of perplexing iconics known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard.  

Each races to save their own skin before the body count stacks up.  Based on the clever board game conjured in England in 1949 and propelled by the cult classic film, Clue’s madcap comedy will have you in a twist until the end.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn.  Written by Rustin, Foster and Price.  Come on in…. we know you’re dying to find out.







