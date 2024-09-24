News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: First Look at JERSEY BOYS at Pioneer Theatre Company

Performances continue through September 28th, 2024.

By: Sep. 24, 2024
Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's production of Jersey Boys, now on stage through September 28th, 2024. The four-time Tony Award-winning musical features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe

The electrifying tale about the fateful rise of four blue-collar kids who become one of the best-selling pop groups in history: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Spanning the second half of the 20th century, Jersey Boys takes audiences on a nostalgic journey from humble beginnings in 1950s New Jersey all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This widely-beloved musical is filled with chart-topping hits like “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Stay,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Who Loves You,” “Working My Way Back to You,” “Rag Doll,” and so many more!

How To Get Tickets

Jersey Boys runs from September 13-28 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available now at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961. 




