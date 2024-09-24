Video: First Look at JERSEY BOYS at Pioneer Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at Pioneer Theatre Company's production of Jersey Boys, now on stage through September 28th, 2024. The four-time Tony Award-winning musical features a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, music by Bob Gaudio, and lyrics by Bob Crewe.

The electrifying tale about the fateful rise of four blue-collar kids who become one of the best-selling pop groups in history: Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Spanning the second half of the 20th century, Jersey Boys takes audiences on a nostalgic journey from humble beginnings in 1950s New Jersey all the way to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. This widely-beloved musical is filled with chart-topping hits like “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Stay,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Who Loves You,” “Working My Way Back to You,” “Rag Doll,” and so many more!

How To Get Tickets

Jersey Boys runs from September 13-28 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available now at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.

Comments