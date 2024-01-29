It's Giving Girl: Vicariously Staged Productions To Present Groundbreaking Rendition of EVERY BRILLIANT THING

Following 2023's title of "The Year of The Girl," Vicariously Staged Productions boldly unveils their groundbreaking rendition of "Every Brilliant Thing." This debut does not just promise to bring back a well-loved play to the Utah stage but also offers a fresh perspective by Filipina lead Mari Joy Asiado and director Skyler Denfeld. This run of "Every Brilliant Thing" is an extraordinary fusion of humor and girlhood, delving into a spectrum of light and dark amidst mental health challenges.

In the era of "girl dinners," "hot girl walks," and Barbie, this production marks a departure from the play's previous iterations, traditionally performed by white males in Utah. As the "Year of The Girl" continues to spark change and rhetoric, this production, performed by a 20-something-year-old woman-of-color, stands as a bridge between the familiar and the novel, bringing a fresh perspective without negating the value of the previous renditions. In a world where mental health is a conversation for everyone, Vicariously Staged Productions' "Every Brilliant Thing" encourages us all to engage.

Catch "Every Brilliant Thing" at The Hive Collaborative in Provo from February 15-17. The nightly performances start at 7:30 pm, with a matinee on the 17th at 2:00 pm. Please arrive 15-30 minutes early.

As praised by The Guardian (UK), "[A] heart-wrenching, hilarious play...One of the funniest plays you'll ever see about depression." This is not just a play; it's an emotional journey, a testament to the power of theater to confront tough subjects with unflinching honesty.

For more information and updates, reach out to Vicariously Staged Productions at vicariouslystagedproductions@gmail.com.