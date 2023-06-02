Utah Valley Players Host Inaugural Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival

The festival runs June 9 through 20 at The Towne Hub in American Fork.

Utah Valley Players will present the inaugural Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival June 9 through 20 at The Towne Hub in American Fork.

The Utah Valley Pride Festival will be the first of two festivals produced this summer by non-profit Utah Valley Players. The second festival will be the Utah Valley Metal Health Theatre Festival that will be performed August 11-19.

The Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival will feature five different productions from four different local theater companies. The productions will include the musical Cabaret performed by Daydreamer Theatre Company, The Laramie Project performed by Utah Valley Players, The 54th Step performed by An Other Theatre Company and two of William Shakespeare's plays The Tempest and Twelfth Night performed by Grassroots Shakespeare Company.

The founder of the festival, Zack Elzey, said "Our goal with these festivals is to bring together quality local theatre and share with the community as we celebrate, educate, and uplift through the performing arts."

"Through this unique theatre festival - the first of its kind in Utah - we hope to bring audiences together," Elzey continued. "We hope to present thought-provoking, moving, inspiring, and entertaining theatre and to create a bridge between marginalized communities in our hometowns as well as instill awareness and empathy."

Cabaret, the award-winning musical, will perform June 9, 10, 12- 16 at The Towne Hub located at 120 W Main St. in American Fork, Utah. The musical is set in 1930's Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age as the Nazis are ascending to power. This musical contains strong sexuality, mild violence, and pregnancy loss and may not be suitable for all audiences.

The Laramie Project, with a cast consisting entirely of high school students, will perform June 17, 19 and 20. This important work about tolerance is one of the most produced plays by high schools around the country, this youth production is about the reaction to the 1998 murder of gay University of Wyoming student Matthew Shepard. This play is based on a true story and includes language and mature content that some may find upsetting.

A new work written by local playwright Jesse Nepivoda, The 54thStep follows the fictional State Representative Amanda Becker who, while working in a district where politics are religion are deeply intertwined, is pushing a bill to create a statewide anti-bullying program. However, there's pushback from those who see the bill as "pro-LGBTQ." Audiences are advised due to strong language, homophobia, and adult themes.

These queer-inspired versions of the William Shakespeare favorites, Twelfth Night and The Tempest, will perform for free June 10 and 17 at Rotary Park located at 400 S 200 E in American Fork, Utah. Love stories, adventure, revenge, and comedy await with both classic tales told in a unique way.

The festival also offers a free Green Show on Saturdays, June 10thand 17th, featuring local talent.

Festival tickets can be purchased online for all productions at utahvalleytheatrefestival.com Click Here




Daydreamer Theatre will present its production of 'Cabaret' at the upcoming Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival. The celebrated musical will run from June 9 through June 16 at The Towne Hub in American Fork.

Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At the Eccles Theater Is A Fitting Tribute To The Late Icon

As we honor the late Tina Turner upon the news of her recent passing, the national tour of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL--now playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City--is a fitting tribute to a woman who made a great impact not only on the world of music but on the world itself.

As the 2023 Tuacahn Broadway season opens, the stage is set to swap between two very different worlds, tied together with similar themes of love and family.   

From swinging apes and loin-cloth clad men to candy-crazed children and a flowing chocolate river, Tuacahn has the golden ticket to entertainment this summer with musical renditions of Tarzan and Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory opening May 26 and 27 respectively. 


Recommended For You