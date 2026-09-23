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Tuacahn Announces Its 2027 Season: Five Shows, One Unforgettable Year

From Broadway comedy and epic musicals to big-band Christmas classics, Tuacahn’s 2027 season brings five spectacular productions to Southern Utah.

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Tuacahn Center for the Arts has officially announced its 2027 season, featuring five productions that will bring comedy, adventure, music and unforgettable storytelling to the stage in Southern Utah.

The 2027 season includes:

The Play That Goes Wrong — January 29–March 12
The Prince of Egypt — April 30–October 22
Disney’s Hercules — May 14–October 23
Hairspray — July 10–October 21
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas — November 19–December 22

From a hilariously chaotic mystery to epic stories of faith and courage, larger-than-life mythology, high-energy dance and a rockin’ holiday celebration, the 2027 season offers something for every kind of theatergoer.

Tuacahn officially unveiled the upcoming season during a special live event at the Hafen Theatre, featuring performances from members of the 2027 company and a first look at what audiences can expect next year.

Season packages go on sale November 3, 2026.

Watch Tuacahn’s full 2027 Season Reveal to meet the shows, hear from the artists and get your first look at what’s coming to the stage in 2027.

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