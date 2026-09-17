Review: LES MISERABLES at Tuacahn is Heartstopping

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LES MISERABLES at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is larger than life with heartstopping reveals, brilliant character development, and exquisite vocals.

LES MISERABLES (a musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, with lyrics also by Jean-Marc Natel and Herbert Kretzmer, additional material by James Fenton, adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird) is based on the novel by Victor Hugo. It was a long-running smash hit on Broadway and was adapted to film in 2012. The musical tells the epic tale of Jean Valjean, who spends his life running from the law because he stole a loaf of bread to save his family, and those he comes in contact with, including the students involved in the Paris Uprising of 1832. It is a powerful, classic tale of love, strength, and redemption told through beautiful music that is now iconic in its own right.

The cast is absolutely world-class with crisp Broadway-ready vocals across the board, led by David Toole as Jean Valjean and—in a delightful twist—Randal Keith, one of the most legendary Jean Valjeans, as Javert.

They are joined by Zach Berger as Thenardier, Janna Cardia as Madame Thenardier, understudy Julianne Roberts as Fantine (normally played by Mindy Smoot Robbins), Davey Burton Midkiff as Enjolras, J.T. Wood as Marius, and Jayven Cooke as Gavroche (double cast with Emmitt Klc).

The most wonderful element of this production is its tender handling of Eponine, who has ties with several characters but is often treated as an afterthought. She is given impactful staging throughout the show, beginning with her role as her parents’ assistant in “Master of the House” and her attempt to say goodbye to Little Cosette followed by a breathtaking transition to their grownup versions. Their relationship continues and deepens in later scenes, ending with touching closure.

Kelsey Lee Smith as Eponine, Kassie Nielson as Young Eponine (triple cast with Betty Jorgensen and Lena White), Rachel Schoenecker as Cosette, and Betty Jorgensen as Little Cosette (triple cast with Kassie Nielson and Lena White) seal the deal with their chemistry and touching performances.

Another stunning reveal is when the spirits of the fallen student revolutionaries rise from beneath the stage in “Empty Chairs and Empty Tables.” They are primed by the women’s unique presentation in “Turning,” which is anything but superfluous in this contemplative staging by director Sarah Hartmann.

The costume design by Ricky Lurie, hair and makeup design by Annie Hardt, and lighting design by Rob Siler are all fine-tuned to the piece, and the sound design by Josh Liebert is peak.

The stage does feel somewhat empty at times, which could have been improved with either additional cast members or shifting the set pieces further front. The projections are also a bit inconsistent and less impactful than the physical scenic design by Clayton Dombach, featuring life-size buildings along with a bridge and barricades, which make the show more visually appealing when utilized in act II.

The opening scene, with the chain gang moving red rock through the canyon as Javert oversees them on horseback, is seminal Tuacahn and signals to the audience that they are in for a glorious ride.

LES MISERABLES runs through October 23, 2026 at Tuacahn. For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-746-9882 or www.tuacahn.org.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells

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