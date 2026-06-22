Timp Arts to Present MATILDA THE MUSICAL This Summer at the Valentine Theater

🎭 NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Timp Arts will present 14 performances of “Matilda the Musical” from June 26 to July 18 at the Valentine Theater in American Fork. The Tony-winning show is a captivating masterpiece based on the classic children's book by Roald Dahl that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. Matilda is a young girl with astonishing intelligence who discovers power within herself to inspire her schoolmates and her teacher, Miss Honey, to rise up against the school’s cruel headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. Tickets can be purchased at TimpArts.com.

“Timpanogos Arts Foundation is proud to produce ‘Matilda the Musical,’ an entertaining and impactful musical for the whole family,” said Andrew Jefferies, Theater Program Manager of Timp Arts. “We felt drawn to this story's themes of love, imagination, and standing up for what's right. This show has something for everyone and we hope that you'll leave the theater feeling empowered and inspired.”

Co-directed by Jefferies and Chip Brown, with music direction by Christian Wawro and choreography by Alisa Farnsworth, the show features two alternating casts led by Brooklyn Alley and Marie Ashton in the title role.

The Timpanogos Arts Foundation has entered a bold new chapter, officially reintroducing itself to the community as Timp Arts. The new nickname reflects a comprehensive evolution of the organization, including new leadership, a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned website and a renewed commitment to their mission: to connect and elevate the Timpanogos community by providing enriching opportunities to create, perform and experience the arts.

With its new public identity as Timp Arts, modernized digital presence and strengthened leadership team, it is positioning itself as a cultural anchor – one that supports artists, engages families, partners with schools and contributes meaningfully to the region’s creative and educational landscape.

Photo Credit: Jane Smith/Smithfield Photography