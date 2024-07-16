The Off Broadway Theatre To Present THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The French Revolution comes to the stage in Draper this August with a uniquely OBT twist: The Off Broadway Theatre is putting on Eric Jensen's adaptation of the beloved Scarlet Pimpernel, August 2 through 31 at the Draper Historic Playhouse.

Jensen and Chris Kennedy, co-directors, take audiences to the home of Sir Percy Blakeney (played alternately by Brett Andersen and Emerson Peery), a British aristocrat watching in horror as the Reign of Terror rages in Paris and French aristocrats are being hauled off to "Madame Guillotine." He and his crew of bounders take on disguises for forays into France to upset the plans of Commander Chauvelin and Citizen Robespierre, with Blakeney's wife, Marguerite, caught in the middle. Under Jensen's pen, author Baroness Orczy's classic comedy becomes a laugh-out-loud farce.

Kimberly Andersen and Nikki North also star in both casts, as Marguerite and Robespierre, respectively, with Jeffrey North and Scott MacDonald trading off in the role of Chauvelin. Blakeney's crew of unlikely fops includes performers Monte Garcia, Clarence Strohn, Chuck MacDermott, Austinn Jensen, and Adam Frary, with Anna Kennedy, Jill Stark, Emily Dahl, Wendy Johnson Richhart, and Christie Foster playing Blakeney's house staff.

Eric Jensen and Kimberly Andersen choreographed the show, with Anna Kennedy as music director. Stacee Hunsaker serves as stage manager, with Viveann Godwin as the sound & light tech.

Show times are 7:30 PM on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, August 2 to August 31, with matinees on Saturdays at 2 PM. Tickets: Adults $18, Students/Seniors/Military and Children under 12, $16.

Location: The Off Broadway Theatre at the Draper Historic Playhouse, 12366 S 900 East in Draper, Utah. Reservation Number: 801-355-4628 www.theOBT.org

