THE LARAMIE PROJECT Opens at OPPA This Week

On Pitch Performing Arts will host its next community theater production produced on their newly built Creator's Stage with the opening of "The Laramie Project". Opening Friday, March 10th, for a limited 6 show run, the production is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised, and battered body was not discovered until the next day, and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half, in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. Some people interviewed were directly connected to the case, while others were citizens of Laramie, and the breadth of the reactions to the crime is fascinating. Kaufman and Tectonic Theater members have constructed a deeply moving theatrical experience from these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie.



"I am passionate about theatre with social commentary and calls to action" says "Krisite Post Wallace, show Director. "This production, professional team, and talented cast deftly breathe life into this story that sends the audience home with fresh insight, deep questions, and a profound sense of community and love."



In celebration for our Creator's Stage production of "The Laramie Project", we are excited to announce our community partner line-up of individual organizations that will benefit from a portion of sales for their selected date. Follow them individually on social media for ticketing codes.



March 10th - Utah Pride Center

March 11th - Equality Utah

March 13th - Queer Spectra Arts Festival

March 16th - Utah LGBTQ + Chamber of Commerce

March 17th - Youth Futures Utah

March 18th - Ogden Pride, Inc.

Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Limited Seating. General Admission Tickets: $12 plus fees.

Theatre Doors open at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

Warning: This play is based on a true story and includes strong language and mature content that some may find upsetting, including descriptions of homophobia, violence and death. More Information: https://www.matthewshepard.org/the-laramie-project/

