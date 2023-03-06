Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE LARAMIE PROJECT Opens at OPPA This Week

Performances run March 10th – 18th.

Mar. 06, 2023  
THE LARAMIE PROJECT Opens at OPPA This Week

On Pitch Performing Arts will host its next community theater production produced on their newly built Creator's Stage with the opening of "The Laramie Project". Opening Friday, March 10th, for a limited 6 show run, the production is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His bloody, bruised, and battered body was not discovered until the next day, and he died several days later in an area hospital. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie over the course of a year and a half, in the aftermath of the beating and during the trial of the two young men accused of killing Shepard. They conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. Some people interviewed were directly connected to the case, while others were citizens of Laramie, and the breadth of the reactions to the crime is fascinating. Kaufman and Tectonic Theater members have constructed a deeply moving theatrical experience from these interviews and their own experiences in Laramie.

"I am passionate about theatre with social commentary and calls to action" says "Krisite Post Wallace, show Director. "This production, professional team, and talented cast deftly breathe life into this story that sends the audience home with fresh insight, deep questions, and a profound sense of community and love."

In celebration for our Creator's Stage production of "The Laramie Project", we are excited to announce our community partner line-up of individual organizations that will benefit from a portion of sales for their selected date. Follow them individually on social media for ticketing codes.

March 10th - Utah Pride Center
March 11th - Equality Utah
March 13th - Queer Spectra Arts Festival
March 16th - Utah LGBTQ + Chamber of Commerce
March 17th - Youth Futures Utah
March 18th - Ogden Pride, Inc.

Located at On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
Limited Seating. General Admission Tickets: $12 plus fees.
Theatre Doors open at 6:30pm with performances beginning at 7:00pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

Warning: This play is based on a true story and includes strong language and mature content that some may find upsetting, including descriptions of homophobia, violence and death. More Information: https://www.matthewshepard.org/the-laramie-project/




Utah Symphony Welcomes Randall Goosby For His Debut Performance Photo
Utah Symphony Welcomes Randall Goosby For His Debut Performance
Like gathering sunshine, the Utah Symphony's performances of Dvořák's Symphony No. 5 will bring bubbly and bright music to center stage. The final evening concert will take place tonight, Saturday, March 4, at Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City.
Review: PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company is Gratifying Photo
Review: PUTTING IT TOGETHER at Pioneer Theatre Company is Gratifying
PUTTING IT TOGETHER, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company, is a suitable and gratifying tribute to the late Stephen Sondheim, who made an indelible mark on the history of musical theatre. 
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; Winners Include Kristi Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; Winners Include Kristin Chenoweth & More!
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. The audiences have voted and made their selections for the best theatre and performances.
The Utah Opera Presents Verdis RIGOLETTO Photo
The Utah Opera Presents Verdi's RIGOLETTO
Revenge and tragedy strike onstage with Verdi's Rigoletto. Dark and brooding, this opera classic brings dramatic storytelling front and center at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


Tuacahn Spring Concerts Set To Dazzle With Tributes To Bruce Springsteen, The Bee Gees And More!Tuacahn Spring Concerts Set To Dazzle With Tributes To Bruce Springsteen, The Bee Gees And More!
March 2, 2023

Over the course of the next two months, Tuacahn will share its sought-after stage space with more than a dozen different artistic groups, each with their own musical style and unique stories to share with the thousands filling the seats in this glorious Outdoor Amphitheatre.
The Utah Opera Presents Verdi's RIGOLETTOThe Utah Opera Presents Verdi's RIGOLETTO
March 2, 2023

Revenge and tragedy strike onstage with Verdi's Rigoletto. Dark and brooding, this opera classic brings dramatic storytelling front and center at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre.
The Ziegfeld Theater To Present THE SCARLET PIMPERNELThe Ziegfeld Theater To Present THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL
February 24, 2023

The Ziegfeld Theater to present “The Scarlet Pimpernel,” a swashbuckling action/adventure musical, based on Baroness Orczy's famous 20th-century novel about the French Revolution and the battle for Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.
HAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 SeasonHAMILTON to Return to Salt Lake City as Part of Broadway at the Eccles 23-24 Season
February 21, 2023

HAMILTON will return as part of the Broadway at the Eccles Series for the 23-24 season.
Tuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor ExperienceTuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor Experience
February 17, 2023

This year whether you’re coming for one of the fabulous Broadway theater productions, or any of the spring concert series, you’re likely to notice a few changes in the iconic red rock canyon. Tuacahn has been getting a bit of a face lift.
share