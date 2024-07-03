Spotlight: BEN PLATT at Eccles Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Platt: THE HONEYMIND TOUR COMING TO ECCLES THEATER THIS JULY 16-17

Tony, Grammy® and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt is coming to Salt Lake City. Recently Platt made his highly anticipated return to the New York Stage as Leo Frank in Parade at the City Center which transitioned to the Broadway stage. The riveting musical opened to rave reviews and led to Platt’s second Tony Award nomination.

An accomplished recording artist, Platt has released two albums previously 2019’s Sing To Me and 2021’s Reverie. He completed a hugely successful solo tour following the release of Reverie which saw him headlining sellout crowds at such important venues as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden and others.

"While the main focus for the evening will be his new album and other favorites from his own catalog, Platt is very aware of the audiences hopeful to hear him take on Broadway tunes as well: There will definitely be a Broadway appetizer for people who are coming in for that." -BroadwayDirect

