SiriusXMÂ Presents The Brian Setzer Orchestra's CHRISTMAS ROCKS! TOUR At Eccles Center

Iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and three-time Grammy-Award winner Brian Setzer and his 19-piece ORCHESTRA will tour the country on their 16th annual "Christmas Rocks! Tour," presented for the fifth consecutive year by SiriusXM. The over 20-city annual and critically acclaimed holiday extravaganza will launch November 15 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN.

Tickets in participating markets will go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10:00 AM (local time), pre-sales are as follows:

•Fan club presale: Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 AM (local time)-Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 PM (local). Be the first to get tickets by signing up for Brian's fan club here.

•SiriusXM Presale: Tuesday, July 23 at 10:00 AM (local time)-Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 PM (local).

•Local Presale: Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 AM (local time)-Thursday, July 25 at 10:00 PM (local).

"People tell me all the time what joy I bring them over the holidays," says Brian Setzer. "I don't take this for granted. People don't say something like that unless they mean it. When we get a standing ovation at the end of the Christmas show, it means something just a little extra."

THE Brian Setzer ORCHESTRA's set list will feature music from the group's three Christmas albums, BOOGIE WOOGIE CHRISTMAS, DIG THAT CRAZY CHRISTMAS and ROCKIN' RUDOLPH, as well as original material that spans his 40-year career. SETZER's trademark guitar work and vocal stylings will be matched with his 19-piece orchestra's rockin' big-band horn arrangements, making for a reliably unbeatable combination.

Brian Setzer's legendary career has led him through four critically acclaimed and successful phases from the Stray Cats, to solo albums, the Rockabilly Riot and The Brian Setzer Orchestra. The Brian Setzer Orchestra show seamlessly encompasses music from all these phases. He is a 3-time Grammy Award-winner, and in 2014, SETZER received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 "Stray Cat" guitar, joining an elite collection of iconic treasures at the museum.

"The music I play in the big band is rock n' roll with a jazz influence," says SETZER. "What keeps it fresh is the quality of the players in the band. Also, a big part of keeping the big band fresh is the arrangements; writing the arrangement for 19 people is like writing a song within a song. It makes the song you might have heard many times sound new again."

For the past four years (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018), THE Brian Setzer ORCHESTRA has had a strong presence across SiriusXM channels during the holidays and has partnered with the audio entertainment company for subscriber-only concerts in New York City and Los Angeles, which have aired on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country and Holly channels. This tradition will continue this year.

Iconic guitarist, songwriter, vocalist and 3-time Grammy award-winner Brian Setzer is a "Musician's Musician" credited with continually taking chances with innovative and daring musical styles. Setzer is widely credited for taking two forgotten genres, rockabilly and swing, adding his own blend of gunpowder and rockin style, and completely reinventing and single-handedly resurrecting them in the process. Along the way, he has scored chart-topping hits, sold 13 million records and received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award throughout his decorated career as founder/leader of the Stray Cats, his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra, and as a solo artist. He is consistently cited as one of the world's greatest living guitarists, and has a best-selling, extensive line of elite Gretsch signature model guitars bearing his name. BRIAN appeared in the 1987 film, La Bamba, portraying rockabilly pioneer Eddie Cochran.

In 2002, BRIAN earned the privilege of being one of the few musicians to be animated in an episode of "The Simpsons." That same year, SETZER was personally requested to induct Chet Atkins into the 17th Annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. SETZER had the honor of being invited in 2006 to perform at the White House for the President of the United States. In 2014, SETZER received the distinct honor of being asked by the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C. to donate a replica of his original 1959 Gretsch 6120 "Stray Cat" guitar, joining an elite collection of iconic treasures at the museum.

