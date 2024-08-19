Salt Lake Acting Company Reveals 24/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a successful 2023/2024 season, Salt Lake Acting Company will continue the momentum with more brave, contemporary, professional theatre. The season will include Regional and World Premieres, the return of an all-time SLAC favorite, the annual Summer and Children's Shows.

Single tickets for each production will go on sale Monday, August 26th, 2024. Season Subscriptions (starting at just $121!) are available online now or by calling the Box Office at (801)363-7522. We can't wait to share these unforgettable stories with all of you, plays you won't find anywhere else in Utah, only at Salt Lake Acting Company, a wonderful place to belong.

by Chisa Hutchison

Regional Premiere

Oct. 2 - 27, 2024

Workshopped in SLAC’s 22/23 New Play Sounding Series

A Haunting Comedy. Rebecca Burgess is living her life when weird, supernatural sh*t starts happening to her for no reason she can think of. Of course, the fact that she can't think of the reason is probably why it's happening. This heart-pounding, suspenseful, highly theatrical piece is a cautionary tale that considers the possibility of cosmic justice in the absence of social justice.

The Robertassey

by Kathleen Cahill

World Premiere

Feb. 5 - Mar 2, 2025

Workshopped in SLAC’s 18/19 New Play Sounding Series

A comedy about grief. Roberta arrives in Dublin but her suitcase—which contains her father’s ashes-- doesn’t. Her trip turns into a magical mystery tour and the lost suitcase becomes a symbol of her life. This lyrical and intoxicating comedy tests forgiveness, love, and our trust in the universe.

Bat Boy: The Musical

Story and Book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe

Apr. 9 - May 4, 2025

Making its return to SLAC's stage after 20-years.



The musical comedy/horror sensation based on the “cult story” published in The Weekly World News about a half boy/half bat creature discovered in a cave near Hope Falls, West Virginia comes back to Salt Lake Acting Company after 21 years. This campy, heartfelt musical is a satirical commentary on prejudice and tolerance in America. Recipient of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Off-Broadway Musical.

SLAC’s Summer Show

World Premiere

June 25 - Aug. 17, 2025

You know the drill: Bring your friends to the best summer party in town! Don't miss out on the fun. Join in on the laughter and treat yourself to a good time.

Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!

Children’s Play | Season Add-on

Dec. 6 - 30, 2024

Based on the book Don’t Let The Pigeon Drive the Bus!

by Mo Willems

Published by Hyperion Books for Children

Script by Mo Willems and Tom Warburton

Lyrics by Mo Willems Music by Deborah Wicks La Puma

Dramaturgy by Megan Alrutz

Hop on board for an unforgettable ride with the Pigeon in this feather-filled extravaganza based on Mo Willems’ bestselling books, the Pigeon is back and he’s ready to take the stage. With an innovative mix of actors, puppets, and feathers, this production brings the beloved characters to life like never before. You won’t want to miss this bus!





