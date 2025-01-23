SHE LOVES ME Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts

Performances run February 7th – March 1st, 2025.
On Pitch Performing Arts has announced the opening of She Loves Me, running February 7th through March 1st, 2025. The production kicks off with a special OPPA!-ning Night Celebration on February 7th, featuring complimentary treats, fun prizes, and more surprises to mark the beginning of this heartwarming musical's run.
Set in a 1930s European parfumerie, She Loves Me is a delightful story of romance, mistaken identities, and charming misadventures. Filled with clever humor, emotional depth, and a lush musical score, this timeless classic is sure to warm hearts and leave audiences smiling.
“This production is a love letter to the joy and magic of live theatre,” said Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of OPPA!. “With a stellar cast, breathtaking design, and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages, She Loves Me is a perfect example of what makes community theatre so special. We’re excited to share it with our community and kick off an amazing 2025 season.”
Videos