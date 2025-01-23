SHE LOVES ME Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Pitch Performing Arts has announced the opening of She Loves Me, running February 7th through March 1st, 2025. The production kicks off with a special OPPA!-ning Night Celebration on February 7th, featuring complimentary treats, fun prizes, and more surprises to mark the beginning of this heartwarming musical's run.

Set in a 1930s European parfumerie, She Loves Me is a delightful story of romance, mistaken identities, and charming misadventures. Filled with clever humor, emotional depth, and a lush musical score, this timeless classic is sure to warm hearts and leave audiences smiling.

“This production is a love letter to the joy and magic of live theatre,” said Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of OPPA!. “With a stellar cast, breathtaking design, and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages, She Loves Me is a perfect example of what makes community theatre so special. We’re excited to share it with our community and kick off an amazing 2025 season.”

The Creative Team:

Director: Mira Jorgenson

Stage Manager: Becky Bratt

Music Director: Claire Phillips

Choreographer: Sarah Heiner

Intimacy Director: Anna Graff Rice

Set Designer: Brandon Stauffer

Set Build and Paint: Heather Poulsen

Props Design: Peter Davis

Lighting Design: Michelle Ludlow

