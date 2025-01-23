News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SHE LOVES ME Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts

Performances run February 7th – March 1st, 2025.

By: Jan. 23, 2025
On Pitch Performing Arts has announced the opening of She Loves Me, running February 7th through March 1st, 2025. The production kicks off with a special OPPA!-ning Night Celebration on February 7th, featuring complimentary treats, fun prizes, and more surprises to mark the beginning of this heartwarming musical's run.

SHE LOVES ME Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts
Set in a 1930s European parfumerie, She Loves Me is a delightful story of romance, mistaken identities, and charming misadventures. Filled with clever humor, emotional depth, and a lush musical score, this timeless classic is sure to warm hearts and leave audiences smiling.

“This production is a love letter to the joy and magic of live theatre,” said Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of OPPA!. “With a stellar cast, breathtaking design, and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages, She Loves Me is a perfect example of what makes community theatre so special. We’re excited to share it with our community and kick off an amazing 2025 season.”

The Creative Team:

  • Director: Mira Jorgenson
  • Stage Manager: Becky Bratt
  • Music Director: Claire Phillips
  • Choreographer: Sarah Heiner
  • Intimacy Director: Anna Graff Rice
  • Set Designer: Brandon Stauffer
  • Set Build and Paint: Heather Poulsen
  • Props Design: Peter Davis
  • Lighting Design: Michelle Ludlow



