Review: Take a Chance on LITTLE WOMEN at Hale Centre Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



LITTLE WOMEN on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is a lovingly crafted rendition of a delightful musical that will warm your heart.

LITTLE WOMEN (music by Jason Howland, lyrics by Mindi Dicke, book by Allan Knee), based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel, tells the story of the four March sisters and their mother in Civil War-era Massachusetts. The focal point is Jo March, a tomboy who yearns to travel and write great books.

Scout Smith (double cast with Rachel Martorana) is an ideal Jo. The similarity of her looks, voice, and mannerisms to that of original star Sutton Foster is uncanny.

Weston Wright (double cast with Joshua Hyrum Smith) is a pitch perfect Laurie who injects the role with youthful vitality without falling into the common trap of making him childish or silly.

Lauren Pope (double cast Kat Hawley Cook) as Meg sings gloriously and gives intention to every moment.

The rest of the well-cast group includes Julia Bradford as Beth (double cast with Allie White), Olivia Shelton as Amy (double cast with Natalie Wren), Landon Horton as Professor Bhaer (double cast with Josh Egbert), George Banner as John Brooke (double cast with Alex DeBirk), Claire Kenny as Marmee (double cast with Amanda Crabb), Mark Knowles as Mr. Laurence (double cast with Daniel Hess), and Jen Kroff as Aunt March (double cast with Amy Hixson).

Director/choreography David Paul Smith, who has treasured this story from a young age, has surrounded himself with an all-female Production Team that brings a gentle pastel, storybook quality to this telling that is truly lovely to look at, even if it might feel a tad overproduced at times.

The very versatile unit set by Jenn Taylor, which is centered on a turntable that is utilized brilliantly, works well with the intricate projections by Madeline Ashton, although the large pages on the front proscenium can feel unnecessarily overwhelming.

Joy Zhu’s costumes are here as gorgeous as always, but in this case her penchant for sumptuous fabrics sometimes feels out of place for the means of the March family during wartime.

Marianne Ohran’s lighting, Danna Barney’s props, and Krissa Lent’s hair and makeup match the intent and high-quality level of the rest of the design on the stage.

Of note, the sound in the reviewed performance felt slightly uneven with a need for better balance with the music for some portions, including louder vocals in Jo’s big numbers.

LITTLE WOMEN is one of the most movingly heartfelt musicals in the Broadway canon, so take a chance on this production, whether you’ve never seen the show or it’s one you can’t resist revisiting time and again.

LITTLE WOMEN plays through April 23, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre

Reader Reviews